Carnival Journeys Program Embarked Over 330,000 Guests Since 2015

More than 330,000 guests have sailed on a Carnival Journeys cruise since the program was launched in 2015.

According to Carnival Cruise Line, the number is set to grow significantly in the future, as the program adds more varied itineraries.

In 2025, the initiative will include several newly announced cruises onboard the Carnival Spirit and the Carnival Luminosa.

As a response to guests’ interest for these longer vacations and more adventurous experiences, the ships will offer new itineraries for the year, including a transatlantic crossing onboard the Spirit and a 29-day cruise to Japan and Alaska onboard the Luminosa.

The Carnival Spirit is also set to offer a 15-day roundtrip cruise to Hawaii from Seattle. Departing in September 2025, the Carnival Journey will include visits to Honolulu, Oahu; Kahului, Maui; Nawiliwili, Kauai; and Hilo in Hawaii, as well as Victoria, British Columbia.

With the new offerings, over 85 upcoming Carnival Journeys are available for booking, Carnival Cruise Line said, which could see over 230,000 guests embarking from now through 2025.

The Carnival Journeys program of longer cruise itineraries offers guests more opportunities to see the world, Carnival said, from ocean crossings and Panama Canal transit.

The initiative also includes special sailings featuring destinations in the Caribbean, Greenland, Hawaii, New Zealand, Japan, Tahiti, Southeast Asia and Alaska.

Earlier this month, the Carnival Legend set sail on a 14-night cruise to Greenland. Sailing roundtrip from Baltimore, the itinerary featured visits to two destinations in the Arctic Island, as well as three ports of call in Canada.

In 2024, the Journey’s portfolio includes cruises a selection of longer itineraries onboard the Carnival Spirit, the Carnival Radiance, the Carnival Pride, the Carnival Liberty, the Carnival Dream, and other ships.