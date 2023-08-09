Winter 2023-24: More Ships to Sail from Port Canaveral

More ships are set to be homeported in Port Canaveral during the upcoming winter season. In addition to larger vessels from Royal Caribbean and MSC, the Florida port will welcome additional ships from Carnival and Norwegian during the season.

Joining Carnival’s three-ship lineup, the Carnival Vista is set to kick-off a summer program departing from Port Canaveral in November.

Norwegian Cruise Line, meanwhile, is nearly doubling its offerings with the addition of the Norwegian Epic.

Cruise Industry News looks at key ships sailing from Port Canaveral during the upcoming winter.

Wonder of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Tonnage: 227,625

Built: 2022

Itineraries: Six- to eight-night cruises to the Eastern or Western Caribbean featuring visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, in addition to St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Cozumel and Roatan

Sailing Season: Year-round

Allure of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 220,000

Built: 2010

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas featuring Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau

Sailing Season: Year-round (set to be replaced by the new Utopia of the Seas in July)

Mariner of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Tonnage: 142,000

Built: 2003

Itineraries: Four- and five-night to the Bahamas and the Caribbean including destinations in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, in addition to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Sailing Season: Year-round

Adventure of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Tonnage: 142,000

Built: 2001

Itineraries: Six- and eight-night cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, visiting Nassau, Labadee, St. Thomas, St. Croix and more

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on November 10

Mardi Gras

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Built: 2021

Itineraries: Six- to eight-night cruises to the Western, the Eastern ad the Southern Caribbean featuring several ports of call, such as Grand Turk, Bonaire, Aruba, Amber Cove, Cozumel and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Vista

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Tonnage: 135,000

Built: 2016

Itineraries: Five- and six-night cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean, in addition to eight-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on November 13

Carnival Freedom

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Tonnage: 110,000

Built: 2007

Itineraries: Four- and five-night to the Bahamas and the Caribbean, sailing to Nassau, Princess Cays, Grand Turk, Amber Cove and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Liberty

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Tonnage: 110,000

Built: 2005

Itineraries: Three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas visiting Bimini, Nassau and Princess Cays

Sailing Season: Year-round

Norwegian Escape

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Tonnage: 163,000

Built: 2015

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to different parts of the Caribbean, featuring visits to Great Stirrup Cay, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Tortola and more

Sailing Season: November 18 to March 30

Norwegian Epic

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Tonnage: 150,000

Built: 2010

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to different parts of the Caribbean, featuring visits to Great Stirrup Cay, San Juan, St. Thomas, Harvest Caye, Falmouth and more

Sailing Season: December 17 to March 31

Disney Wish

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Tonnage: 140,000

Built: 2022

Itineraries: Three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas featuring visits to Disney’s private island Castaway Cay

Sailing Season: Year-round

Disney Fantasy

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Tonnage: 128,000

Built: 2012

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas visiting Castaway Cay, Cozumel, Falmouth, Tortola and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

MSC Seashore

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Tonnage: 169,380

Built: 2021

Itineraries: Three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas featuring MSC’s Ocean Cay, in addition to seven-night cruises to Mexico and the Western Caribbean

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on November 16