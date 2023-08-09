Winter 2023-24: More Ships to Sail from Port Canaveral

More ships are set to be homeported in Port Canaveral during the upcoming winter season. In addition to larger vessels from Royal Caribbean and MSC, the Florida port will welcome additional ships from Carnival and Norwegian during the season.
Joining Carnival’s three-ship lineup, the Carnival Vista is set to kick-off a summer program departing from Port Canaveral in November.
Norwegian Cruise Line, meanwhile, is nearly doubling its offerings with the addition of the Norwegian Epic.
Cruise Industry News looks at key ships sailing from Port Canaveral during the upcoming winter.
Wonder of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity: 5,448 guests
Tonnage: 227,625
Built: 2022
Itineraries: Six- to eight-night cruises to the Eastern or Western Caribbean featuring visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, in addition to St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Cozumel and Roatan
Sailing Season: Year-round
Allure of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Tonnage: 220,000
Built: 2010
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas featuring Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau
Sailing Season: Year-round (set to be replaced by the new Utopia of the Seas in July)
Mariner of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Tonnage: 142,000
Built: 2003
Itineraries: Four- and five-night to the Bahamas and the Caribbean including destinations in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, in addition to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Sailing Season: Year-round
Adventure of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Tonnage: 142,000
Built: 2001
Itineraries: Six- and eight-night cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, visiting Nassau, Labadee, St. Thomas, St. Croix and more
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on November 10
Mardi Gras
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Tonnage: 183,900
Built: 2021
Itineraries: Six- to eight-night cruises to the Western, the Eastern ad the Southern Caribbean featuring several ports of call, such as Grand Turk, Bonaire, Aruba, Amber Cove, Cozumel and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Vista
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Tonnage: 135,000
Built: 2016
Itineraries: Five- and six-night cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean, in addition to eight-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on November 13
Carnival Freedom
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Tonnage: 110,000
Built: 2007
Itineraries: Four- and five-night to the Bahamas and the Caribbean, sailing to Nassau, Princess Cays, Grand Turk, Amber Cove and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Liberty
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Tonnage: 110,000
Built: 2005
Itineraries: Three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas visiting Bimini, Nassau and Princess Cays
Sailing Season: Year-round
Norwegian Escape
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Tonnage: 163,000
Built: 2015
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to different parts of the Caribbean, featuring visits to Great Stirrup Cay, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Tortola and more
Sailing Season: November 18 to March 30
Norwegian Epic
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Tonnage: 150,000
Built: 2010
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to different parts of the Caribbean, featuring visits to Great Stirrup Cay, San Juan, St. Thomas, Harvest Caye, Falmouth and more
Sailing Season: December 17 to March 31
Disney Wish
Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Tonnage: 140,000
Built: 2022
Itineraries: Three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas featuring visits to Disney’s private island Castaway Cay
Sailing Season: Year-round
Disney Fantasy
Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Tonnage: 128,000
Built: 2012
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas visiting Castaway Cay, Cozumel, Falmouth, Tortola and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
MSC Seashore
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Tonnage: 169,380
Built: 2021
Itineraries: Three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas featuring MSC’s Ocean Cay, in addition to seven-night cruises to Mexico and the Western Caribbean
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on November 16