Silversea 2023 Summer Deployment: New Ship and Global Reach

With the debut of the Silver Nova as the highlight this summer, Silversea’s summer season includes itineraries sailing to the Mediterranean, South America, Northern Europe, the Arctic, Australia’s Kimberley region, Canada and New England and more.
Cruise Industry News breaks down the company’s itineraries for the 2023 summer season.
Mediterranean
Silver Nova
Capacity: 728 guests
Built: 2023
Homeports: Fusina and Civitavecchia (Italy); Monte Carlo (Monaco); Lisbon (Portugal); and Barcelona (Spain)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean with visits to Croatia, Sicily, Malta, Greece, Italy, Spain, France, Morocco and more
Sailing Season: August 14 to October 7
Silver Spirit
Capacity: 608 guests
Built: 2009
Homeports: Fusina (Italy); Piraeus (Greece); Istanbul (Turkey); and others
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Greek Islands, the Adriatic Sea, Turkey, the Holy Land and more
Sailing Season: April 10 to October 29
Northern Europe
Silver Dawn
Capacity: 596 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Copenhagen (Denmark); Southampton (England); Bergen (Norway); and more
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, British Islands, the Baltic, the North Sea and more
Sailing Season: May 17 to October 22
Silver Moon
Capacity: 596 guests
Built: 2020
Homeports: Southampton (England); Reykjavik (Iceland); and more
Length: 10 to 14 nights
Itineraries: British Islands and Iceland, in addition to Western Europe and Portugal
Sailing Season: June 10 to September 22
Silver Shadow
Capacity: 396 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: Southampton (England); Reykjavik (Iceland); and more
Length: 13 and 14 nights
Itineraries: British Islands and Iceland
Sailing Season: June 21 to August 14
Arctic
Silver Endeavour
Capacity: 200 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Tromso (Norway); Reykjavik (Iceland); Churchill (Canada); Kangerlussuaq (Greenland) and more
Length: Ten to 16 nights
Itineraries: Expeditions to Iceland, Svalbard, Greenland, the Arctic Canada and more
Sailing Season: May 7 to October 7
Silver Wind
Capacity: 254 guests
Built: 1995
Homeports: Reykjavik (Iceland); Longyearbyen and Tromso (Norway); Kangerlussuaq (Greenland); and more
Length: Nine to 24 nights
Itineraries: Different expeditions to the Arctic region, visiting sites in Iceland, Svalbard, Greenland, the Northwest Passage and more
Sailing Season: June 30 to October 2
Silver Cloud
Capacity: 260 guests
Built: 1994
Homeports: Narsarsuaq and Kangerlussuaq (Greenland); and Reykjavik (Iceland)
Length: Nine to 16 nights
Itineraries: Different expeditions to the Arctic region, visiting sites Greenland, Iceland and the Canadian Arctic
Sailing Season: June 25 to September 8
Alaska
Silver Muse
Capacity: 596 guests
Built: 2017
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada); and Seward (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular open-jaw cruises visiting Sitka, Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, the Hubbard Glacier and more
Sailing Season: May 11 to September 7
Silver Whisper
Capacity: 396 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada); and Seaward (United Sates)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular open-jaw cruises to Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Icy Bay, Valdez, Sitka, the Hubbard Glacier and more
Sailing Season: May 18 to September 7
Canada & New England
Silver Shadow
Capacity: 396 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: Quebec City (Canada); and New York City (United States)
Length: Ten to 16 nights
Itineraries: 11-night cruises to Canada featuring visits to Quebec, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and more, in addition to open-jaw cruises to Canada and New England sailing between Quebec City and New York City, and a repositioning cruise to Florida in early November
Sailing Season: August 14 to November 4
South America and the Galapagos
Silver Origin
Capacity: 100 guests
Built: 2020
Homeports: Baltra and San Cristobal (Ecuador)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Expedition cruises to the Galapagos Islands visiting Daphne Island, Prince Phillip’s Steps, North Seymour, Sullivan Bay and more
Sailing Season: Year-Round
Australia and the Pacific
Silver Explorer
Capacity: 132 guests
Built: 1989
Homeports: Cairns and Broome (Australia); Lautoka (Fiji); and more
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Expedition cruises to Australia’s Kimberley region and remote regions of the South Pacific
Sailing Season: April 26 to October 27