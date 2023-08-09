Silversea 2023 Summer Deployment: New Ship and Global Reach

With the debut of the Silver Nova as the highlight this summer, Silversea’s summer season includes itineraries sailing to the Mediterranean, South America, Northern Europe, the Arctic, Australia’s Kimberley region, Canada and New England and more.

Cruise Industry News breaks down the company’s itineraries for the 2023 summer season.

Mediterranean

Silver Nova

Capacity: 728 guests

Built: 2023

Homeports: Fusina and Civitavecchia (Italy); Monte Carlo (Monaco); Lisbon (Portugal); and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean with visits to Croatia, Sicily, Malta, Greece, Italy, Spain, France, Morocco and more

Sailing Season: August 14 to October 7

Silver Spirit

Capacity: 608 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: Fusina (Italy); Piraeus (Greece); Istanbul (Turkey); and others

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Greek Islands, the Adriatic Sea, Turkey, the Holy Land and more

Sailing Season: April 10 to October 29

Northern Europe

Silver Dawn

Capacity: 596 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Copenhagen (Denmark); Southampton (England); Bergen (Norway); and more

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, British Islands, the Baltic, the North Sea and more

Sailing Season: May 17 to October 22

Silver Moon

Capacity: 596 guests

Built: 2020

Homeports: Southampton (England); Reykjavik (Iceland); and more

Length: 10 to 14 nights

Itineraries: British Islands and Iceland, in addition to Western Europe and Portugal

Sailing Season: June 10 to September 22

Silver Shadow

Capacity: 396 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: Southampton (England); Reykjavik (Iceland); and more

Length: 13 and 14 nights

Itineraries: British Islands and Iceland

Sailing Season: June 21 to August 14

Arctic

Silver Endeavour

Capacity: 200 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Tromso (Norway); Reykjavik (Iceland); Churchill (Canada); Kangerlussuaq (Greenland) and more

Length: Ten to 16 nights

Itineraries: Expeditions to Iceland, Svalbard, Greenland, the Arctic Canada and more

Sailing Season: May 7 to October 7

Silver Wind

Capacity: 254 guests

Built: 1995

Homeports: Reykjavik (Iceland); Longyearbyen and Tromso (Norway); Kangerlussuaq (Greenland); and more

Length: Nine to 24 nights

Itineraries: Different expeditions to the Arctic region, visiting sites in Iceland, Svalbard, Greenland, the Northwest Passage and more

Sailing Season: June 30 to October 2

Silver Cloud

Capacity: 260 guests

Built: 1994

Homeports: Narsarsuaq and Kangerlussuaq (Greenland); and Reykjavik (Iceland)

Length: Nine to 16 nights

Itineraries: Different expeditions to the Arctic region, visiting sites Greenland, Iceland and the Canadian Arctic

Sailing Season: June 25 to September 8

Alaska

Silver Muse

Capacity: 596 guests

Built: 2017

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada); and Seward (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular open-jaw cruises visiting Sitka, Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, the Hubbard Glacier and more

Sailing Season: May 11 to September 7

Silver Whisper

Capacity: 396 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada); and Seaward (United Sates)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular open-jaw cruises to Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Icy Bay, Valdez, Sitka, the Hubbard Glacier and more

Sailing Season: May 18 to September 7

Canada & New England

Silver Shadow

Capacity: 396 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: Quebec City (Canada); and New York City (United States)

Length: Ten to 16 nights

Itineraries: 11-night cruises to Canada featuring visits to Quebec, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and more, in addition to open-jaw cruises to Canada and New England sailing between Quebec City and New York City, and a repositioning cruise to Florida in early November

Sailing Season: August 14 to November 4

South America and the Galapagos

Silver Origin

Capacity: 100 guests

Built: 2020

Homeports: Baltra and San Cristobal (Ecuador)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Expedition cruises to the Galapagos Islands visiting Daphne Island, Prince Phillip’s Steps, North Seymour, Sullivan Bay and more

Sailing Season: Year-Round

Australia and the Pacific

Silver Explorer

Capacity: 132 guests

Built: 1989

Homeports: Cairns and Broome (Australia); Lautoka (Fiji); and more

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Expedition cruises to Australia’s Kimberley region and remote regions of the South Pacific

Sailing Season: April 26 to October 27