Silver Nova Offers Diverse Inaugural Deployment

After being delivered by the Meyer Werft shipyard in July, the new Silver Nova is set to enter revenue service in mid-August.

In addition to the Mediterranean, Silversea’s newest luxury vessel will offer itineraries in the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and South America during its first year in service.

Cruise Industry News highlights some of the itineraries of Silver Nova’s inaugural season.

Maiden Cruise

Date: August 14, 2023

Length: Seven nights

Homeport: Fusina (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: Piran (Slovenia); Zadar, Dubrovnik, Split and Rovinj (Croatia); and Kotor (Montenegro)

The Silver Nova is cruising in the Eastern Mediterranean on its maiden voyage.

Sailing from Fusina, a port near Venice, the seven-night cruise feature visits to different destinations in Croatia, Slovenia and Montenegro.

Among the ports of call is Piran, a less visited town on the Adriatic Sea, and Kotor, a port known for its fjord-like mountains.

Western Mediterranean

Date: September 1, 2023

Length: Seven nights

Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Monte Carlo (Monaco)

Complete Itinerary: Alghero, Livorno, Portoferraio and Genoa (Italy); Toulon an Antibes (France)

The ship’s maiden season in Europe also includes itineraries to the Western Mediterranean. This seven-night voyage, for instance, includes visits to several ports in the French and Italian Rivieras.

Cruising from Civitavecchia to Monte Carlo, the one-way itinerary is highlighted by stops in off-the-beaten-track destinations, such as Alghero, Portoferraio and Antibes.

Morocco and Spain

Date: October 7, 2023

Length: Nine nights

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) to Lisbon (Portugal)

Complete Itinerary: Palamos, Minorca and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); Tangier and Casablanca (Morocco)

The Silver Nova will offer a unique cruise to Spain, Morocco and Portugal in October. Combining destinations on the Western Mediterranean, the Atlantic and Africa, the nine-night itinerary sails from Barcelona to Lisbon.

Ports of call include Palamos, in Spain’s Catalonia region, in addition to Port Mahon, in Minorca. The one-way cruise also pays visits to two ports in Morocco: Tangier and Casablanca.

New York, Bermuda and the Caribbean

Date: November 18, 2023

Length: Nine nights

Homeports: New York (United States) to San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Complete Itinerary: Norfolk (United States); and Hamilton (Bermuda)

On its debut in North America, the Silver Nova is set to offer a nine-night cruise that includes visits to New York City, Bermuda and the Caribbean.

With four days at sea, the itinerary features a three day stop at Hamilton – a cruise port located right in the middle of Bermuda Island that’s only available for smaller vessels.

Panama Canal and South America

Date: December 11, 2023

Length: Eight nights

Homeports: Cartagena de Indias (Colombia) to Callao (Peru)

Complete Itinerary: Panama Canal (Panama); Manta (Ecuador); and Salaverry (Peru)

Another unique itinerary of Silver Nova’s first year in service is this eight-night cruise to the Panama Canal, Peru and Ecuador.

Opening the ship’s winter season in South America, the one-way voyage sails to different destinations in the Andes region, including Salaverry, which serves as getaway to Peru’s Trujillo. The cruise is also highlighted by Cartagena, a famous destination in the Colombian Caribbean.