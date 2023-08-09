Pacific World Sets Sail from Japan for World Cruise

Peace Boat’s Pacific World has recently set sail from Japan for a new around-the-world cruise. After entering service for the not-for-profit organization in April, the 1995-built vessel departed from Yokohama and Kobe on its second consecutive global voyage.

With a 105-day itinerary, the cruise is set to visit a total of 24 destinations before returning to Japan in early December.

According to Peace Boat, various historical World Heritage Sites will be visited during the voyage, including Guatemala, where the Incan Empire once stood Egypt, home to an ancient civilization; and Rome, the historic center of the Roman Empire.

Sailing to Central and North America, the Caribbean, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and Asia, the global journey is also highlighted by opportunities to see the autumn foliage in Canada and the aurora borealis in Iceland.

According to Peace Boat, the itinerary features five days cruising in the Aurora Belt near 65⁰N latitude to give guests the chance to watch the northern lights.

The cruise also includes transits of the Panama Canal, the Suez Canal and the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Formerly operated by Princess Cruises, the Pacific World initially entered service in 1995. First in a series of four ships known as Sun Class, the 77,000-ton ship can carry up to 1,950 guests and was acquired by Peace Boat Organization in 2020.

The largest vessel ever operated by the Japanese brand in its 37-year story, the former Sun Princess offers a series of facilities, including a four-deck atrium, a large theater, a complete spa and a selection of restaurants and bars.

Sailing for the non-for-profit organization, the vessel offers a series of global voyages that aim to raise awareness and build connections internationally among groups that work for peace, human rights, environmental protection and sustainable development.