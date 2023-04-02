Pacific World Enters Service for Peace Boat

After a long wait, the Pacific World has entered service for Peace Boat.

Acquired by the Japanese operator in 2020, the ship has departed Yokohama on a 108-day world itinerary.

Sailing roundtrip from the Japanese port, the complete cruise includes visits 23 destinations across the globe with ports of call in the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and more.

Before returning to Yokohama, the Pacific World also explores the American continent, with stops in the Caribbean and Mexico’s Pacific Coast.

Among the highlights of the itinerary are visits to three destinations in the Arctic, including Reykjavik and Akureyri in Iceland, and Longyearbyen in Svalbard.

In mid-April, the voyage will also offer guests a chance to observe the Hybrid Solar Eclipse while the Pacific World sails between Philippines’ Manila and Indonesia’s Bali.

A visit to Hawaii is also on the cruise’s plan, with the vessel set to spend three full days docked at Honolulu in July.

Formerly known as the Sun Princess, the Pacific World is the largest cruise ship ever operated by Peace Boat.

Built in 1995, the 77,000-ton ship was originally ordered by Princess Cruises as the lead vessel of a series of four ships known as the Sun Class.

Sold by the U.S.-based cruise line during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 1,950-guest ship spent over three years out of service before debuting for its new owners.

Sailing for the non-for-profit organization, the Pacific World is set to offer a series of month-long global voyages that aim to raise awareness and build connections internationally among groups that work for peace, human rights, environmental protection and sustainable development.

Founded in the early 1980s, Peace Boat has conducted over 100 voyages on passenger ships in the past four decades.

Before the pandemic, the company was operating the Ocean Dream and also planned to launch the Zenith as its second ship. Both vessels have now been sold for scrapping.