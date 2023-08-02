Oceania Cruises: Record-Breaking Summer Program in 2023

With the new Vista now in service, Oceania Cruises is offering a record-breaking season during the 2023 summer.

Operating seven ships for the first time, the premium brand from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is offering strong programs in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, while also keeping a significant presence in the U.S. East Coast and Alaska.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the season. Here’s the breakdown:

Mediterranean

Vista

Capacity: 1,200 guests

Built: 2023

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Trieste and Civitavecchia (Italy); Piraeus (Greece); and more

Length: Seven to ten nights

Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean including the Greek Islands, Turkey, the French Riviera, Italy, Spain and more

Sailing Season: May 13 to August 4

Sirena

Capacity: 684 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: Monte Carlo (Monaco); Barcelona (Spain); Piraeus (Greece); Istanbul (Turkey); Venice and Civitavecchia (Italy); Lisbon (Portugal); and more

Length: Seven to ten nights

Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean featuring Sicily, Sardinia, the Adriatic, the Greek Islands, Turkey, the French Riviera, Italy, Spain, Malta and more

Sailing Season: April 3 to November 3

Nautica

Capacity: 684 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Civitavecchia and Venice (Italy); Istanbul (Turkey); Piraeus (Greece); La Valletta (Malta); Haifa (Israel); and more

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Adriatic, Aegean, Western Mediterranean, Greek Islands, Holy Land, Iberia and more

Sailing Season: June 19 to October 27

Northern and Western Europe

Vista

Capacity: 1,200 guests

Built: 2023

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); and Southampton (England)

Length: 14 to 18 nights

Itineraries: Western Europe and the British Islands followed by a transatlantic crossing via Ireland

Sailing Season: August 4 to September 17

Riviera

Capacity: 1,260 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Southampton and Portsmouth (England); Belfast (Northern Ireland); Oslo (Norway); Reykjavik (Iceland); and more

Length: Eight to 18 nights

Itineraries: Iceland, Greenland, the Norwegian Fjords, the Baltic, the British Islands and Western Europe

Sailing Season: June 1 to September 26

Marina

Capacity: 1,260 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal); Hamburg (Germany); Copenhagen (Denmark); Oslo (Norway); Portsmouth and Southampton (England); and more

Length: Seven to 15 nights

Itineraries: Scandinavia, the Baltic, the Norwegian Fjords, the North Sea, Svalbard, Iceland, Greenland, the British Islands and more

Sailing Season: June 2 to September 27

U.S. East Coast and Bermuda

Insignia

Capacity: 684 guests

Built: 1999

Homeports: New York and Boston (United States); Montreal (Canada); and Reykjavik (Iceland)

Length: 11 to 14 nights

Itineraries: Canada & New England and Bermuda, in addition to two special cruises to Greenland and Iceland

Sailing Season: August 2 to October 30

Alaska

Regatta

Capacity: 684 guests

Built: 1998

Homeports: Seattle (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Seven to 13 nights

Itineraries: Ketchikan, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Victoria, Prince Rupert, Wrangell, Haines and more

Sailing Season: June 9 to September 7