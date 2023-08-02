Oceania Cruises: Record-Breaking Summer Program in 2023

With the new Vista now in service, Oceania Cruises is offering a record-breaking season during the 2023 summer.
Operating seven ships for the first time, the premium brand from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is offering strong programs in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, while also keeping a significant presence in the U.S. East Coast and Alaska.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the season. Here’s the breakdown:
Mediterranean
Vista
Capacity: 1,200 guests
Built: 2023
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Trieste and Civitavecchia (Italy); Piraeus (Greece); and more
Length: Seven to ten nights
Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean including the Greek Islands, Turkey, the French Riviera, Italy, Spain and more
Sailing Season: May 13 to August 4
Sirena
Capacity: 684 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: Monte Carlo (Monaco); Barcelona (Spain); Piraeus (Greece); Istanbul (Turkey); Venice and Civitavecchia (Italy); Lisbon (Portugal); and more
Length: Seven to ten nights
Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean featuring Sicily, Sardinia, the Adriatic, the Greek Islands, Turkey, the French Riviera, Italy, Spain, Malta and more
Sailing Season: April 3 to November 3
Nautica
Capacity: 684 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Civitavecchia and Venice (Italy); Istanbul (Turkey); Piraeus (Greece); La Valletta (Malta); Haifa (Israel); and more
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Adriatic, Aegean, Western Mediterranean, Greek Islands, Holy Land, Iberia and more
Sailing Season: June 19 to October 27
Northern and Western Europe
Vista
Capacity: 1,200 guests
Built: 2023
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); and Southampton (England)
Length: 14 to 18 nights
Itineraries: Western Europe and the British Islands followed by a transatlantic crossing via Ireland
Sailing Season: August 4 to September 17
Riviera
Capacity: 1,260 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Southampton and Portsmouth (England); Belfast (Northern Ireland); Oslo (Norway); Reykjavik (Iceland); and more
Length: Eight to 18 nights
Itineraries: Iceland, Greenland, the Norwegian Fjords, the Baltic, the British Islands and Western Europe
Sailing Season: June 1 to September 26
Marina
Capacity: 1,260 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal); Hamburg (Germany); Copenhagen (Denmark); Oslo (Norway); Portsmouth and Southampton (England); and more
Length: Seven to 15 nights
Itineraries: Scandinavia, the Baltic, the Norwegian Fjords, the North Sea, Svalbard, Iceland, Greenland, the British Islands and more
Sailing Season: June 2 to September 27
U.S. East Coast and Bermuda
Insignia
Capacity: 684 guests
Built: 1999
Homeports: New York and Boston (United States); Montreal (Canada); and Reykjavik (Iceland)
Length: 11 to 14 nights
Itineraries: Canada & New England and Bermuda, in addition to two special cruises to Greenland and Iceland
Sailing Season: August 2 to October 30
Alaska
Regatta
Capacity: 684 guests
Built: 1998
Homeports: Seattle (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven to 13 nights
Itineraries: Ketchikan, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Victoria, Prince Rupert, Wrangell, Haines and more
Sailing Season: June 9 to September 7