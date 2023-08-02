Havila Voyages Launches Tracking Page for New Ships

Havila Voyages launched a tracking webpage to follow its new ships on their journey to Bergen, Norway.

Recently delivered by the Tersan shipyard in Turkey, the Havila Pollux and the Havila Polaris are set to launch service on the Norwegian coast later this month.

Part of Havila’s website, the new page can be accessed through this link and also features related videos, as well as additional information about the ships and their building process.

“These ships are, in essence, sisters to the two beautiful vessels we already operate in Norway,” said Havila’s CEO Bent Martini.

“They are the most environmentally friendly ships currently serving the Norwegian coast, equipped with the latest Norwegian technology,” he added.

According to the page, both vessels are set to make a technical stop at the Spanish port of Cartagena before continuing their courses to Northern Europe.

Their complete journey to Bergen is expected to take 10 to 12 days, depending on weather conditions on the route.

Once in Norway, the ships will be further prepared to depart on their inaugural voyages. The Havila Polaris is set to start sailing from Bergen on August 17, while the Havila Pollux is scheduled to start its first commercial sailing on August 23.

Joining the Havila Capella and the Havila Castor, the 468-guest newbuilds complete Havila’s four-ship fleet.

According to the company, the 15,812-ton vessels were built to the latest green technologies and are among the world’s cleanest passenger ships.

With a battery pack of 6.1 MWh, the ships can sail up to four hours on pure battery power. In combination with liquefied natural gas (LNG), CO2 emissions are reduced by 30 percent and NOX emissions by 90 percent compared to similar vessels that use fossil fuel, the company added.

Along with Hurtigruten Norway, Havila Voyages has a contract with the Norwegian Government to provide a year-round coastal service in the country.