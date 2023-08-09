Disney to Reveal More Details of Next Newbuild on Sept. 5

Disney Cruise Line is set to announce more details of the Disney Treasure on Sept 5.

Currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the vessel is set to enter service in 2024.

The reveal will be made online on the Disney Parks Blog, which is set to publish a video named “Unlocking the Disney Treasure: Adventure Awaits Onboard Disney’s Newest Ship” at 11 a.m. ET.

The video will debut never-before-released details about the Disney Treasure, the company said, showcasing the dining offerings, family entertainment and unique spaces coming to the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

According to Disney, the LNG-powered vessel will blend “one-of-a-kind offerings with unparalleled hospitality,” featuring a design that will be inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration.

As previously announced, the Treasure will feature a theme of adventure, which will inspire its public areas and attractions.

The ship’s Grand Hall, for instance, draws inspiration from “the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace,” Disney said. The atrium will feature real-world influences from Asia and Africa, to pay homage to the land of Agrabah – the setting of Disney’s Aladdin movie.

At the center of the area, a signature statue of Aladdin, Jasmine and their Magic Carpet will be featured, along with a stage.

A sister to the 2022-built Disney Wish, the Disney Treasure is one of the three cruise ships entering service for Disney Cruise Line over the next few years.

In addition to a third ship in the Disney Wish series, the company is set to take delivery of the former Global Dream in 2025.

Acquired by Disney while unfinished in 2022, the 208,000-ton ship will mark the company’s debut in Asia and is currently being rebuilt at the MV Werften shipyard in Germany.