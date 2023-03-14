Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Keel Laid for New Disney Treasure at Meyer Werft

Disney Treasure Keel Laying

Disney Cruise Line reached a significant milestone in the construction of its next ship, the Disney Treasure, with the keel laying ceremony at Meyer Werft shipyard.

The ship is scheduled to enter service in 2024.

From the keel laying

The ceremony, which follows maritime tradition and brings good fortune, was celebrated with the placement of a newly-minted coin under the keel of the ship, according to a statement.

The commemorative coin used in the ceremony featured an etching of Captain Minnie Mouse donning a new look that embodies ship’s adventure motif. The theme of adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration, will pave the way for captivating onboard experiences that immerse guests in some of the company’s most legendary stories.

