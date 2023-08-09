Construction of the New Mein Schiff 7 Progressing in Finland

Meyer Turku recently shared an update on the construction process of the new Mein Schiff 7. Being built at the Finish shipyard, the 110,000-ton vessel is set to debut for TUI Cruises in mid-2024.

During the course of August, the newbuild saw the placing of several new blocks which, according to Meyer Turku, are hoisted up and carefully lowered into place using a crane with a maximum lift capacity of 1,200 tons.

Many staterooms, meanwhile, continue to be installed in different parts of the vessel.

A total of 1447 cabins will be fitted onto the ship, which will be able to carry up to 2,900 guests at double occupancy.

According to Meyer Turku, the staterooms are being manufactured at one of its subsidiaries in Finland and arrive at the shipyard as fully built units, ready for installation.

Seventh in a series of ships that started in 2013 with the Mein Schiff 3, the Mein Schiff 7 will introduce new features to the TUI Cruises fleet, such as a new Asian specialty restaurant and a new casino.

The vessel will also feature eco-friendly innovations, Meyer Turku said, including shore power connections and a propulsion system that can be converted to use green methanol as main fuel.

The maiden season of the Mein Schiff 7 is scheduled to start in Northern Europe. After entering service in June 2024, the vessel is set to offer a series of 14- to 17-night cruises to the Norway and Iceland that includes visits to Svalbard, the North Cape and more.

The program also features eight- and ten-night itineraries to the Baltic Sea and Scandinavia, with visits to destinations the Norwegian Fjords, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Sweden and more.

Then, in October, the 110,000-ton vessel repositions to the Mediterranean before kicking off a winter program in the Canaries.

Extending through late April, the season in the Spanish archipelago includes a series of seven-night cruises departing from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.