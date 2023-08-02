Celebrity Cruises Reveals Co-Godmothers for the New Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Cruises announced that Captain Sandy Yawn, best known for her appearance on Bravo TV’s Below Deck, alongside her sister Michelle Dunham, founder of the Jacksonville School for Autism (JSA), have been selected as co-godmothers of the new Celebrity Ascent.

The official naming ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 1, 2023, and will feature both sisters blessing and christening the ship, the company added.

“We are honored to have Captain Sandy and her sister Michelle join the legacy of Celebrity’s godmothers, as they are both inspirational women who have dedicated their lives to making a positive impact in the world,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, Celebrity Cruises’ President.

“Captain Sandy’s life story is one of resilience, leadership and strength, as a pioneer in the maritime industry and as an inspirational role model for young women. Her sister Michelle is a tireless advocate for children with autism and shows us what is possible when you follow your vision for a better world. Both women live by Celebrity’s values, and we have no doubt they are the perfect choices for Ascent,” she added.

According to Celebrity Cruises, the sisters will now join the industry’s first brother Captains, Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis, who will jointly take helm of the new vessel when it debuts later this year.

The company also highlighted the godmothers of the other Edge-Class ships, including Simone Biles, 19-time World Champion and seven-time Olympic Medalist who christened the Celebrity Beyond, in 2022; Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of international nonprofit Girls Who Code who named Celebrity Apex in 2021; and Malala Yousafzai, Nobel laureate and activist, who christened the Celebrity Edge in 2018.

Next in line to debut, the Celebrity Ascent is current under construction in France and is set to enter service in November 2023.