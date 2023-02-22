Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Celebrity Cruises Launches Two New Preview Sailings for the Ascent

Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Cruises is adding two new preview sailings on the new Celebrity Ascent later this year.

“This ship is going to be beautiful beyond words – truly the embodiment of a relaxed luxury resort at sea – and I’m thrilled to be able to offer travelers a sneak peek of all that she offers,” said Celebrity Cruises president and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

“These sampler sailings will cement in our guests’ hearts that the experience onboard a Celebrity ship goes beyond being a traditional cruise line, and they will definitely leave them wanting more in the year ahead!”

The two new sailings include:

  • A four-night Western Caribbean itinerary departing from Port Everglades on November 22, 2023;
  • A three-night Bahamas voyage departing from Port Everglades on November 26, 2023.

 

