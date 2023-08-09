Celebrity Cancels 2024-25 Season in South America

With the Celebrity Equinox heading to Port Canaveral, Celebrity Cruises is cancelling its 2024-2025 program in South America.

Debuting in the region, the 2,850-guest vessel was scheduled to offer a series of cruises to Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile between November 2024 and March 2025.

“At Celebrity Cruises, we are passionate about providing award-winning vacation experiences. As we position our brand for continued success, we constantly seek opportunities to elevate our already incredible offerings,” the company said in a statement sent to booked guests.

“With this goal in mind, Celebrity Cruises is pleased to announce we will be relocating Celebrity Equinox in November 2024, from South America to the Caribbean, to begin conducting new seven-night itineraries as the first-ever Celebrity ship sailing out of Port Canaveral, Florida,” Celebrity added.

As a result, all cruises previously scheduled to sail between November 21, 2024 and March 1, 2025 are now cancelled.

Any payments made towards the cancelled sailings will be automatically refunded to their original method of payment, Celebrity added.

Reservations paid with a Future Cruise Credit will not be eligible for a cash refund, the company said, but will see Future Cruise Credit being reinstated to their holder’s account.

“In the hopes that you’ll find another bucket-list holiday with Celebrity Cruises, we are happy to offer you $200 onboard credit per stateroom, $400 onboard credit for Retreat accommodations, toward a future booking,” Celebrity said.

“As we never wish to complicate your holiday planning, we sincerely appreciate your understanding,” the company added.

The Celebrity Equinox season in South America included a series of 14-night cruises to Patagonia, Uruguay and the Falkland Islands, in addition to 14-night itineraries to Antarctica.

Before arriving in South America, the 2009-built vessel was also scheduled to offer a 16-night transatlantic crossing sailing from Portugal to Brazil.