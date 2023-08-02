Murray ‘Thrilled’ with Celebrity Cruises Coming to Port Canaveral

Port Canaveral has announced that it will welcome the Celebrity Equinox to Port Canaveral beginning in November 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome Celebrity Cruises as our new partner and honored to be part of their Caribbean expansion plans,” said Captain John Murray, CEO of Port Canaveral.

“The demand for Celebrity Cruise sailings from our [ort has been growing. Now, with the Celebrity Equinox homeported here, there are great opportunities for even more cruise travelers to experience the cruise line’s high-quality experience while experiencing the comfort and ease of travel provided by our Port.”

The Celebrity Equinox will expand the cruise line’s Caribbean offerings starting December 3, 2024, through April 19, 2025.

The ship will offer 20 new itineraries sailing from Port Canaveral to destinations such as The Bahamas, Belize, Grand Cayman, Mexico, San Juan and St. Maarten.

Two sailings departing on March 1 and March 15, 2025, will include visits to Celebrity’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

“We are so excited to unveil this new program. It provides our guests with more options to experience the natural beauty of the Caribbean, which is elevated by our personalized experiences on board,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

“As part of this expansion, we are thrilled to add Port Canaveral to our list of home ports – it is a perfect market to reach a wide mix of both in- and out-of-state travelers looking for fun in the Caribbean sun.”