Carnival Legend Sets Sail on 14-night Cruise to Greenland

The Carnival Legend is currently offering a 14-night cruise to Greenland and Canada. One of the longest cruises being offered by Carnival Cruise Line this year, the special cruise set sail from Baltimore on August 13.

Sailing roundtrip from the Cruise Maryland Terminal, the itinerary is highlighted by visits to Nanortalik and Qaqortoq, both in Greenland.

According to Carnival, the towns are located on the island’s southern region and have a mild climate, in addition to unique experiences that include learning about the Inuit way of life and visiting ruins of the Viking period.

Continuing the two-week cruise, the Carnival Legend is also scheduled to sail to three destinations in Canada: Sydney, Corner Brooke and St. Anthony.

An unusual cruise destination in the Newfoundland region, the latter is a great spot for whale watching, Carnival said, and offers different opportunities for wildlife watching.

Before returning to Baltimore, the itinerary also includes a total of eight full days cruising on the North Atlantic.

The itinerary is set to be repeated in early September and also in 2024, with the Carnival Pride. Replacing the Legend in Baltimore, the vessel is scheduled to offer three 14-night cruises to Greenland in May, August and September.

Part of Carnival’s four ship Spirit Class, the Carnival Legend originally entered service in 2002. Offering an array of public areas and amenities, the 2,100-guest vessel underwent a major refurbishment in 2014.

The multi-million-dollar renovation included the additions of the Green Thunder, one of the steepest and fastest waterslides at sea; the tropics-inspired RedFrog Pub; and a full-service sushi restaurant called Bonsai Sushi.

Other features onboard the 88,500-ton cruise ship include a multi-deck atrium, a glass-enclosed pool deck, the adults-only Serenity Deck, the Alchemy Bar, the Punchliner Comedy Club, a selection of dining venues and more.