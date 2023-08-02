Itinerary Preview: Upcoming Carnival Pride Cruises

The Carnival Pride is in the height of its European summer cruise season for Carnival Cruise Line.

From June through early September 2023, the 2001-built ship will offer sailings from Dover, England with itineraries ranging from nine to 12 days.

Voyages include calls in Dublin (Ireland); Belfast (Northern Ireland); Edinburgh (Scotland); Kirkwall (Scotland); Stornoway (Isle of Lewis); Holyhead (Wales); and Reykjavik (Iceland).

Highlights include:

12-night European cruise departing on May 28, 2023, with calls in Gibraltar, UK; Lisbon, Portugal; Porto, Portugal; Vigo, Spain; La Coruna, Spain; Bilbao, Spain; La Rochelle, France; Le Havre (Paris), France; and Zeebrugge (Bruges), Belgium.

12-night Scandinavia and Baltic cruise (June-July 2023) with calls inGoteborg, Sweden; Warnemunde, Germany; Tallinn, Estonia; Helsinki, Finland; Nynashamn, Sweden; Kiel, Germany; Copenhagen, Denmark.

Starting September 19 through October 2023, the 2,100-guest Carnival Pride will move to Civitavecchia (Rome) Italy, to offer sailings exploring the Mediterranean, from Dubrovnik in Croatia and Montenegro to Sicily, Turkey and the Greek Isles.

Following its European tour, the ship will then head to Tampa, Florida where it will homeport and sail week-long Caribbean cruises through April 2024, visiting Grand Cayman, Honduras, Belize and Mexico, among other destinations.

For the summer 2024 season, the Carnival Pride will set course for Baltimore, Maryland from where it will operate seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises. Itineraries will range from seven to 14 nights with calls in Nassau and Princess Cays (Bahamas) and Grand Turk (Turks and Caicos), among other destinations.

The Carnival Pride recently underwent extensive enhancements including increasing accessibility on the ship for travelers with disabilities.