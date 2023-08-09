Carnival Cruise Line: Summer 2023 Deployment Breakdown

With the new Carnival Venezia debuting in New York City, Carnival Cruise Line’s summer program is wide and diverse.
Getting ready to receive the new Carnival Jubilee later this year, the U.S.-based company currently has 25 vessels in service across North America, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe.
The figure also includes the Carnival Luminosa, which debuted in late 2022 and is now offering its first program in Alaska.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the 2023 summer. Here’s the breakdown:
Caribbean and the Bahamas
Carnival Celebration
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Built: 2022
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Six to eight nights
Itineraries: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean, with visits to Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Honduras, Aruba, Bonaire and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Mardi Gras
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Six to eight nights
Itineraries: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean, with visits to Grand Turk, the Bahamas, Mexico, Honduras, Aruba, Curaçao and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Horizon
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Built: 2018
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Southern and Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Aruba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Vista
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Built: 2016
Homeports: Galveston (United States)
Length: Six and Seven nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras, Belize, Grand Cayman and Jamaica
Sailing Season: January 1 to November 26
Carnival Breeze
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Galveston (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean with visits to three different ports in Mexico: Progreso, Cozumel and Costa Maya
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Dream
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Built: 2009
Homeports: Galveston (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Alternating schedule of Western Caribbean and the Bahamas cruises visiting popular destinations including Cozumel, Belize City, Freeport, Nassau and Half Moon Cay
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Freedom
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Built: 2007
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas sailing to Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Nassau, Princess Cays and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Liberty
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Built: 2005
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Nassau, Princess Cays and Bimini
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Valor
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Built: 2004
Homeports: New Orleans (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting three different ports in Mexico: Costa Maya, Cozumel and Progreso
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Glory
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Built: 2003
Homeports: New Orleans (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean and the Bahamas sailing to Cozumel, George Town, Montego Bay, Mahogany Bay, Freeport, Nassau and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Conquest
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Built: 2002
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas, Florida and Mexico visiting Bimini, Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Key West, Cozumel and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Sunrise
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Built: 1999
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas, as well as the Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Key West, Cozumel, Grand Turk and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Elation
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Built: 1998
Homeports: Jacksonville (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Nassau, Freeport, Bimini, Princess Cays and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Paradise
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Built: 1998
Homeports: Tampa (United States)
Length: Four to six nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras, Grand Cayman and more, in addition to short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Bimini and Nassau
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Sunshine
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Built: 1996
Homeports: Charleston (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Half Moon Cay, Nassau and Bimini
Sailing Season: Year-round
West Coast
Carnival Panorama
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Built: 2019
Homeports: Long Beach (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Mexican Riviera visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Miracle
Capacity: 2,124 guests
Built: 2004
Homeports: San Francisco (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Baja Mexico and California visiting San Diego, Ensenada and Catalina Island
Sailing Season: May 11 to September 5
Carnival Radiance
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: Long Beach (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Baja California visiting Ensenada and Catalina Island
Sailing Season: Year-round
Alaska
Carnival Luminosa
Capacity: 2,260 guests
Built: 2009
Homeports: Seattle (United States)
Length: Six to eight nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Alaska and Canada visiting Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, the Tracy Arm Fjord and more
Sailing Season: May 4 to September 14
Carnival Miracle
Capacity: 2,124 guests
Built: 2004
Homeports: San Francisco (United States)
Length: Ten nights
Itineraries: Roundtrip cruises to Alaska and Canada visiting Prince Rupert, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway, the Tracy Arm Fjord and more
Sailing Season: May 15 to August 31
Carnival Spirit
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Seattle (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Alaska visiting Skagway, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Juneau, Victoria and more
Sailing Season: May 2 to September 19
East Coast
Carnival Venezia
Capacity: 4,232 guests
Built: 2019
Homeports: New York City (United States)
Length: Four to 15 nights
Itineraries: Varied itineraries visiting Canada, New England, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the Caribbean
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on June 15
Carnival Magic
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: Norfolk (United States)
Length: Five to ten nights
Itineraries: Varied itineraries to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada & New England and the Caribbean
Sailing Season: May 14 to October 22
Carnival Legend
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Built: 2002
Homeports: Baltimore (United States)
Length: Six to 14 nights
Itineraries: Varied itineraries to Canada, New England, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the Caribbean, in addition to three 14-night sailing to Greenland
Sailing Season: Year-round
Europe
Carnival Pride
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Dover (England), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Lisbon (Portugal)
Length: Nine to 12 nights
Itineraries: Varied itineraries in Northern Europe visiting the British Isles, the Baltic, the Norwegian Fjords and more, in addition to nine- and ten-night cruises to the Mediterranean and Greek Islands in September and October
Sailing Season: May 28 to October 28
Australia
Carnival Splendor
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Built: 2008
Homeports: Sydney (Australia)
Length: Three to 12 nights
Itineraries: Australia, the South Pacific and New Zealand
Sailing Season: Year-round