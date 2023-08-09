Carnival Cruise Line: Summer 2023 Deployment Breakdown

With the new Carnival Venezia debuting in New York City, Carnival Cruise Line’s summer program is wide and diverse.

Getting ready to receive the new Carnival Jubilee later this year, the U.S.-based company currently has 25 vessels in service across North America, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe.

The figure also includes the Carnival Luminosa, which debuted in late 2022 and is now offering its first program in Alaska.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the 2023 summer. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean and the Bahamas

Carnival Celebration

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Built: 2022

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Six to eight nights

Itineraries: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean, with visits to Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Honduras, Aruba, Bonaire and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Mardi Gras

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Six to eight nights

Itineraries: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean, with visits to Grand Turk, the Bahamas, Mexico, Honduras, Aruba, Curaçao and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Horizon

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Southern and Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Aruba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Vista

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Built: 2016

Homeports: Galveston (United States)

Length: Six and Seven nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras, Belize, Grand Cayman and Jamaica

Sailing Season: January 1 to November 26

Carnival Breeze

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Galveston (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean with visits to three different ports in Mexico: Progreso, Cozumel and Costa Maya

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Dream

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: Galveston (United States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Alternating schedule of Western Caribbean and the Bahamas cruises visiting popular destinations including Cozumel, Belize City, Freeport, Nassau and Half Moon Cay

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Freedom

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Built: 2007

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas sailing to Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Nassau, Princess Cays and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Liberty

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Built: 2005

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Nassau, Princess Cays and Bimini

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Valor

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: New Orleans (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting three different ports in Mexico: Costa Maya, Cozumel and Progreso

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Glory

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Built: 2003

Homeports: New Orleans (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean and the Bahamas sailing to Cozumel, George Town, Montego Bay, Mahogany Bay, Freeport, Nassau and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Conquest

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Built: 2002

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas, Florida and Mexico visiting Bimini, Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Key West, Cozumel and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Sunrise

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Built: 1999

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas, as well as the Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Key West, Cozumel, Grand Turk and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Elation

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Built: 1998

Homeports: Jacksonville (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Nassau, Freeport, Bimini, Princess Cays and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Paradise

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Built: 1998

Homeports: Tampa (United States)

Length: Four to six nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras, Grand Cayman and more, in addition to short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Bimini and Nassau

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Sunshine

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Built: 1996

Homeports: Charleston (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Half Moon Cay, Nassau and Bimini

Sailing Season: Year-round

West Coast

Carnival Panorama

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Long Beach (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Mexican Riviera visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Miracle

Capacity: 2,124 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: San Francisco (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Baja Mexico and California visiting San Diego, Ensenada and Catalina Island

Sailing Season: May 11 to September 5

Carnival Radiance

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: Long Beach (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Baja California visiting Ensenada and Catalina Island

Sailing Season: Year-round

Alaska

Carnival Luminosa

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: Seattle (United States)

Length: Six to eight nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Alaska and Canada visiting Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, the Tracy Arm Fjord and more

Sailing Season: May 4 to September 14

Carnival Miracle

Capacity: 2,124 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: San Francisco (United States)

Length: Ten nights

Itineraries: Roundtrip cruises to Alaska and Canada visiting Prince Rupert, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway, the Tracy Arm Fjord and more

Sailing Season: May 15 to August 31

Carnival Spirit

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Seattle (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Alaska visiting Skagway, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Juneau, Victoria and more

Sailing Season: May 2 to September 19

East Coast

Carnival Venezia

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: New York City (United States)

Length: Four to 15 nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries visiting Canada, New England, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the Caribbean

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on June 15

Carnival Magic

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: Norfolk (United States)

Length: Five to ten nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada & New England and the Caribbean

Sailing Season: May 14 to October 22

Carnival Legend

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Built: 2002

Homeports: Baltimore (United States)

Length: Six to 14 nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries to Canada, New England, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the Caribbean, in addition to three 14-night sailing to Greenland

Sailing Season: Year-round

Europe

Carnival Pride

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Dover (England), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Lisbon (Portugal)

Length: Nine to 12 nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries in Northern Europe visiting the British Isles, the Baltic, the Norwegian Fjords and more, in addition to nine- and ten-night cruises to the Mediterranean and Greek Islands in September and October

Sailing Season: May 28 to October 28

Australia

Carnival Splendor

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Built: 2008

Homeports: Sydney (Australia)

Length: Three to 12 nights

Itineraries: Australia, the South Pacific and New Zealand

Sailing Season: Year-round