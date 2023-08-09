Carnival Confirms Dates for Fleetwide Rollout of New Dining Menus

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald confirmed the roll out schedule for the company’s new dining room menu.

After first debuting in June, the enhanced dish selection will be introduced to the remainder of the fleet on a gradual basis, with dates as follows:

Carnival Radiance: August 18, 2023

Mardi Gras: August 19, 2023

Carnival Breeze: September 2, 2023

Carnival Panorama: September 2, 2023

Carnival Celebration: September 9, 2023

Carnival Valor: September 18, 2023

Carnival Miracle: September 28, 2023

Carnival Glory: October 1, 2023

Carnival Liberty: October 2, 2023

Carnival Sunshine: October 19, 2023

Carnival Elation: October 21, 2023

Carnival Magic: October 22, 2023

Carnival Paradise: November 9, 2023

Carnival Freedom: November 11, 2023

Carnival Spirit: November 25, 2023

Carnival Legend: December 3, 2023

Two additional ships, the Carnival Luminosa and the Carnival Splendor, will receive the new dining menu at the start of 2024, Heald said.

The Carnival Pride and the Carnival Venezia are also scheduled to get the new menus, he added, but the roll out dates are still to be confirmed.

Debuting later this year, the new Carnival Jubilee will receive the new offerings soon after entering service in December.

Carnival’s new dining room menu debuted in June onboard the Carnival Dream. With new entrees, appetizers and desserts, the updated offering was later rolled out to other vessels in the fleet, including the Carnival Conquest, the Carnival Horizon, the Carnival Sunrise and the Carnival Vista.

According to the company, the enhanced menu brings more variety, with nearly 60 new entrée presentations on rotation fleetwide.

New main dining room menus will also include offerings from popular specialty dining restaurants, in addition to larger portion offerings for certain entrees, the company added.