Carnival Debuts New Dinner Menu Onboard Carnival Dream

Carnival Cruise Line is launching its new dining room offerings onboard the Carnival Dream on Tuesday, June 20.

The updated offerings include new entrees, appetizers and desserts as well as steakhouse selections.

Some of the featured dishes that will be served onboard the Carnival Dream include:

Beef Spring Roll with noodles and honey barbeque sauce;

Hawaiian Shrimp Poke with avocado, edamame, rice and creamy spicy sauce;

Southern Fried Chicken with mashed potatoes and scallions;

Spaghetti Carbonara with parmesan and garlic;

Eggplant Cutlet la Parmigiana with mozzarella, basil and crushed tomatoes;

New York Strip Loin Steak;

Grilled Lamb Chops;

Nana Cream Pie;

A selection of ice cream and sorbet.

Carnival Cruise Line announced earlier this month that it will be enhancing its main dining room offerings in the upcoming months to feature nearly 60 new entrée presentations on rotation across the fleet.

The updated menus were created by Carnival’s culinary team led by Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse.