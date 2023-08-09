Aurora Expeditions to Form New Vantage Explorations Company

After acquiring assets from Vantage Deluxe World Travel, Aurora Expeditions is reportedly forming a new travel company.

To be named Vantage Explorations, the company will be operated as a separate entity under the Aurora Expeditions umbrella.

In a social media Q&A, Neville Buch, the chairman of the company, gave insight on the new operation, which is expected to launch a new travel program over the next weeks.

“I think from the outside it is somewhat difficult to conceive how quickly this has all happened. Approximately six weeks ago we were not thinking much about Vantage and with a bankruptcy process and an auction it all happened very quickly,” Buch said in one of his answers.

According to Buch, Vantage Explorations is anticipated to sail the Caribbean and the Mediterranean – two areas previously served by Vantage Travel, in 2025.

Other core products of the former travel operator, including river cruising and land trips, are also expected to be offered “as soon as we can,” he said.

While the new company is not affiliated with Vantage Deluxe World Travel, a group of ten past employees of the former operator has been hired and are currently being trained to take over customer service.

Former Vantage Travel clients will also be able to their credits to book trips with the new company, with additional information on the subject to come “within the next seven to ten days,” the chairman said.

Earlier this month, Pacific Travel Partners, a subsidiary of Aurora Expeditions, was selected as the winner of the auction for the assets of Vantage Travel. The sale took place as part of the company’s ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

Aurora, an Australia-based company which operates two expedition ships, outbid United Travel, which had agreed to acquire Vantage’s assets in June.

Before ceasing operations in late May, Vantage Deluxe World Travel operated two small oceangoing cruise ships, in addition to a fleet of riverboats and a global program of land tours.