Winter 2023-24: Baltimore to Serve as Homeport for Three Cruise Lines

Three cruise lines are set to offer cruises departing from Baltimore during the 2023-24 winter season.

Joining Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line is deploying the Norwegian Sun at the homeport for a short program later this year.

After returning to the Maryland Cruise Terminal with the Norwegian Sky in September, the company is set to offer five itineraries departing from Baltimore between November and January.

Another highlight of the program is the Vision of the Seas, which repositioned to Baltimore in May, and is set to spend its first winter season in the port.

Baltimore is also serving as the start point for more varied itineraries, with different cruises sailing from the port to destinations in the Southern Caribbean, the Panama Canal, the Bahamas, Bermuda and more.

Cruise Industry News looks at the ships sailing from Baltimore this coming winter season:

Carnival Legend

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Tonnage: 88,500

Built: 2002

Itineraries: Six-night cruises to Bermuda, seven- and eight-day cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and seven-night cruises to the Bahamas, in addition to a special 14-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean in November and a special 14-night cruise to the Panama Canal in January.

Sailing Season: Year-Round (set to be replaced by the Carnival Pride in April 2024)

Vision of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Tonnage: 78,491

Built: 1998

Itineraries: Five-night cruises to Bermuda, eight- to 13-night cruises to the Caribbean, as well as seven- and eight-night cruises to Florida and the Bahamas featuring visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Sailing Season: Year-Round

Norwegian Sun

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Tonnage: 78,309

Built: 2001

Itineraries: Five-night cruise to Bermuda followed by a series of 12-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and Bermuda visiting Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Antigua, St. Maarten and more.

Sailing Season: November 22 to January 2