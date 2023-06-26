Sun Princess to Offer Expanded Youth & Teens Center

Currently under construction in Italy, the new Sun Princess is set to offer an expanded Youth & Teen Center when it debuts in early 2024.

Recently revealed by Princess Cruises, the center is divided into three different venues – Firefly Park, Neon Grove and The Underground.

According to the company, the spaces are spread across the ship’s deck six and seven and feature complimentary activities and age-appropriate features for all younger guests with ages six months to 17 years.

Firefly Park was designed for Princess’ youngest guests. The imaginative space invites youngsters ages six months to seven years old and their families to explore, play and socialize, the company said.

The family center is a place to play together or drop kids off, Princess added, and offers a program of art projects, theme parties and group games.

Firefly Park also invites families with babies and toddlers, ages six months to three, to crawl and engage their senses with a dedicated play area.

The venue offers after-hours group babysitting as well, Princess noted. Available from 10 pm to 1 am, the service has a fixed fee of $5 per hour, for ages three to 12.

Neon Grove and The Underground are dedicated to tweens and teens, respectively.

According to the company, the venues offer a place for the younger guests “to hang out, socialize, and just have fun.”

Both spaces feature colorful, comfy sofas and chairs for lounging, the company added, in addition to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch gaming consoles.

The venues are also equipped with air hockey, foosball, and skeeball, and offer program activities that include ship scavenger hunts, movie nights, friendly competitions, and dance parties.

In addition to the Youth & Teen Center, the new Sun Princess is also set to offer a new family activity center named Park19.

With a total of nine different activities, the venue is located on the ship’s top decks and features the first Rollglider onboard a cruise ship, a climbing structure and more.