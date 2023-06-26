Marella Discovery Resumes Service After Fire

After having cruises cancelled due to a fire in its engine room, Marella Cruises’ Marella Discovery returned to service on Sunday.

Resuming its summer program in North America and the Caribbean, the 1996-built vessel welcomed guests back in Port Canaveral for a cruise to Florida and the Eastern Caribbean.

Sailing to Turks and Caicos, Florida and the Dominican Republic, the seven-night itinerary features visits to Miami, Key West, Grand Turk and Amber Cove.

The Marella Discovery was out of service since a fire broke out on one of its five engines on July 7.

According to Marella Cruises, the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries to crew or passengers were registered.

The incident, however, resulted in the cancellation of two sailings. In addition to the July 2 departure, the July 9 cruise also did not go ahead.

Th cancellations were necessary to access damage and complete third-part inspections by class-approved surveyors, Marella Cruises said at the time.

Affected passengers received pro-data refunds or full refunds, the company added in a statement distributed onboard.

Continuing its previously announced summer program, the ship is now set to offer weekly departures from Port Canaveral through early November.

The schedule includes four different itineraries that sail to ports in the United States, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean, such as the Floridian Favorites.

Sailing to Florida and the Bahamas, the cruise features visits to Bimini, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa – where the Marella Discovery is set to spend two days docked.

Originally built for Royal Caribbean International as the Splendour of the Seas, the Marella Discovery was acquired by Marella Cruises in 2016.

With capacity to 1,804 guests, the 70,000-ton vessel was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, as part of a series of six ships known as Vision Class.