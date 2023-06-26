Cruises Cancelled After Fire Onboard Marella Discovery

Two cruises were cancelled after a fire broke out onboard Marella Cruises’ Marella Discovery during a cruise in the Caribbean.

According to a report in the UK media, the fire alarms were sounded in the early hours of Friday while the 1996-built vessel was sailing between Amber Cove and Grand Turk.

The fire was contained to one of Discovery’s five engines and was quickly extinguished with no injuries to passengers or crew, the report added.

In a letter issued onboard, Marella confirmed the incident and informed guests of the cancellation of the ship’s current cruise.

“We’ve returned to Amber Cove so engineers can assess any damage and so that we can complete essential third-party inspections to clear us to sail. Unfortunately, we are currently waiting for class-approved surveyors who are flying to the Dominican Republic to reinstate and certificate the fixed firefighting system that we used to extinguish the fire,” the UK-based cruise line said.

“By the time this is complete, and we are clear to sail, we would not be able to reach Port Canaveral on Sunday as planned. With that in mind, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this cruise and fly you home,” the company continued.

Offering a seven-night cruise to the Caribbean and Florida, the Discovery sailed from Port Canaveral on July 2. Upon visiting Miami, Bimini, Grand Turk and Amber Cove, the vessel was scheduled to return to Port Canaveral on July 9.

“It’s not a decision we’ve come to lightly but it is clear we simply cannot offer you a suitable itinerary,” Marella added, noting that its shoreside team is now working on the logistics of bringing all guests home to the UK.

“This is a big logistical operation and we appreciate your patience as we make all the necessary arrangements,” the company said.

Affected passengers are set to receive pro-data refunds or full refunds, depending on the date they boarded the vessel. Shore excursions booked for ports that were not visited are also being automatically refunded, Marella added.

“Once again, we’re sorry we haven’t been able to deliver the holiday you expected. We’d also like to thank you for your understanding and for your support for the crew – they are working hard to give you the best possible experience,” the company concluded.

Set to depart on July 9, Marella Discovery’s upcoming cruise has also been cancelled, according to a statement sent to booked guests.