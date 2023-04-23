Discovery Kicks Off Marella’s First Summer Program in North America

The Marella Discovery arrived in Port Canaveral on Sunday to start its first summer program in North America and the Caribbean.

Operated by Marella Cruises, the 1996-built vessel is now set to sail on a series of week-long cruises from its new homeport in Florida.

Extending through early November, the schedule includes three different itineraries that are being offered on the United Kingdom market.

The first itinerary – which sailed from Port Canaveral on Sunday – includes visits to Turks and Caicos and the Dominican Republic, in addition to two ports in the United States.

Named Sunshine State and Sands, the seven-night cruise sails to Miami, Key West, Grand Turk and Amber Cove.

Also sailing roundtrip from Port Canaveral, the second itinerary is named American Dream. In addition to a two-night visit to New York City, the week-long cruise sails to Charleston, and Freeport, in the Bahamas.

A third itinerary is also available and focuses on Florida and the Bahamas. After leaving Port Canaveral, the Floridian Favorites cruise includes visits to Bimini, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa – where the Marella Discovery is set to spend two days docked.

Before repositioning to the Southern Caribbean, the ship is set to offer a 14-night cruise to Canada & New England in October. Sailing roundtrip from Port Canaveral as well, the itinerary features visits to Newport, Boston, Portland, Saint John, Sydney and Halifax.

During the 2023-2024 winter, the Discovery will offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean departing from Barbados.

With different itineraries available, the program features visits to popular ports in the region, including St. Maarten, Antigua, Guadeloupe, Aruba, Curaçao and more.

Built for Royal Caribbean International, the Marella Discovery originally entered service in the 1990s as the Splendour of the Seas.

Acquired by Marella Cruises in 2016, the 1,804-guest cruise ship is part of a series of six ships known as Vision Class.