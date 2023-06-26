July Update: Where in the World Are the Holland America Line Ships?

The Holland America Line fleet is currently offering summer cruises in different parts of the globe, including Alaska, where a total of six ships are sailing.

Here are the locations and itineraries of every HAL ship as of July 28, 2023:

Rotterdam

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Location: Northern Europe

Spending the summer in Northern Europe, the Rotterdam is currently offering different itineraries to the Norwegian Fjords, the British Islands and Iceland. Sailing roundtrip from Amsterdam, the 2021-built vessel is also set to visit destinations in the Baltic before repositioning to North America in early October.

Nieuw Statendam

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Location: Northern Europe

Sailing from Copenhagen, the Nieuw Statendam is also cruising in Northern Europe this summer. In August, the 2,660-guest ship is set to offer seven- to 14-night itineraries to Norway, the British Islands, Iceland and more.

Koningsdam

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Location: Alaska

The Koninsgdam is Holland America Line’s largest ship in Alaska this summer. Based in Vancouver, the vessel is sailing a series of seven-night itineraries to Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway that also include scenic cruising at the Glacier Bay National Park and the Tracy Arm Fjord.

Nieuw Amsterdam

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Alaska

The Nieuw Amsterdam is also part of Holland America Line’s six-ship program in Alaska. Through late September, the 2010-built vessel is scheduled to continue to offer open-jaw cruises between Vancouver and Whittier that visit popular destinations in the region, including Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan.

Eurodam

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Alaska

The Eurodam is offering Holland America’s “Alaskan Explorer” itinerary. Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, the seven-night cruise feature visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka and Icy Strait Point, in addition to scenic cruising at the Glacier Bay National Park.

Noordam

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Alaska

Another Holland America Line ship in Alaska this summer, the Noordam is offering open-jaw cruises between Whittier and Vancouver. Named “Glacier Discovery,” the ship’s seven-night itinerary include stops in Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, as well as scenic cruising at the Glacier Bay National Park and the Hubbard Glacier.

Westerdam

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Alaska

Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, the Westerdam is also spending the summer in Alaska. Through early October, the 2004-built ship repeats a seven-night itinerary that features visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, Sitka, Juneau and the Hubbard Glacier.

Oosterdam

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Mediterranean

The Oosterdam is currently cruising in the Mediterranean. Covering different parts of the European inner sea, the ship’s program features itineraries to Albania, Italy, Spain, Malta, Greece, Turkey, Croatia, Cyprus and more.

Zuiderdam

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: North Atlantic

Sailing roundtrip from Boston, the Zuiderdam is currently offering a 35-night cruise to Europe. Named “Voyage of the Vikings,” the month-long itinerary includes visits to Greenland, Iceland, the British Islands and the Netherlands.

Zaandam

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Location: Canada & New England

The Zaandam is offering a summer program in Canada & New England. Extending from April to September, the ship’s season in the region features open-jaw cruises between Montreal and Boston, in addition to a 25-night roundtrip voyage to Greenland and Iceland.

Volendam

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Location: Alaska

Sailing roundtrip from the Canadian port of Vancouver, the Volendam is offering week-long cruises to Alaska. The ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Ketchikan, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, the Glacier Bay and Juneau.