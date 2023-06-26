Holland America’s Zuiderdam Departs on 35-Night Cruise to Europe

Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam is setting sail from Boston today on a 35-night cruise to Northern Europe, Greenland and Canada.

Sailing roundtrip from its Massachusetts homeport, the vessel is set to cruise to 18 destinations in nine countries and islands before returning to the United States in late August.

The itinerary starts with a series of visits to ports in Canada and New England, such as Bar Harbor and Corner Brooke.

The Zuiderdam then sails to Greenland and Iceland, where it is set to call at four ports: Nanortalik, Paamiut, Isafjord and Akureyri.

Continuing on its way to Western Europe, the 1,900-guest vessel arrives at the Shetland Islands with a visit to Lerwick.

The itinerary then arrives in the Netherlands and also features visits to ports in Ireland, Northern Ireland, and the Isle of Lewis before starting its return to the United States.

On its way back to North America, the Zuiderdam visits additional ports in Iceland, Greenland and Canada, including less usual cruise destinations, such as Djupivogur and St. Anthony.

After returning to Boston, the 2002-built vessel is set to offer a series of shorter cruises to Canada and New England.

Sailing one way between Quebec City and Boston, the seven-night itineraries feature visits to several popular destinations, such as Halifax, Sydney and Charlottetown.

In October, the Zuiderdam repositions to Florida to kick off another long intercontinental cruise: a 73-night journey to Africa and the Indian Ocean.

Sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, the itinerary features visits to a total of 26 ports across 22 countries and territories including Greece, Egypt, Jordan, Seychelles, Tanzania, Mayotte, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Ghana and Angola.

Lead of Holland America Line’s Vista-Class, the Zuiderdam offer an array of amenities that include the company’s trademark venues, such as the Explorers Lounge, the Ocean Bar, the Crow’s Nest Observation Lounge and the Pinnacle Grill Steakhouse.