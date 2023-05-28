Holland America Invites Last-Minute Guests On Grand Africa Voyage

Holland America Line is inviting last-minute guests onboard its Grand Africa Voyage, departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on October 10, 2023.

Guests aboard the Zuiderdam’s journey around Africa can look forward to

Four overnight calls in Aqaba, Jordan; Cape Town, South Africa; Zanzibar, Tanzania; and Victoria, Seychelles.

Evening departures in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Souda, Crete; Safaga, Egypt; Richards Bay, South Africa; Walvis Bay, Namibia; and Cape Town.

Visits to a total of 26 ports across 22 countries and territories including Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Tunisia, Greece, Egypt, Jordan, Seychelles, Tanzania, Mayotte, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Ghana, Ivory Coast, The Gambia, Senegal, Cape Verde, Puerto Rico.

Daylight transit of the Suez Canal and a trip to the Lost City of Petra.

Safari and wildlife opportunities in Victoria Falls National Park, Namib Rand Nature Reserve, Etosha Game Reserve, Abuko Nature Reserve, Jozani Forest Reserve, Bandia Wildlife Reserve, Lokobe National Park, the Black Lemur Sanctuary, Kruger National Park, and Zulu Nyala Private Game Reserve.

An Overnight )two nights) in Cape Town, South Africa, exploring sites such as Table Mountain, Nelson Mandela’s prison cell, Chapman’s Peak Drive, Cape Winelands and more.

Guests who can’t commit for the entire 73 days can embark on the 46-day cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Cape Town, or the 27-day itinerary from Cape Town to Fort Lauderdale.

The voyage also includes several Overland Adventures to choose from such as the four-night Botswana, Victoria Falls and Chobe Game Lodge Overland Adventure to Cape Town, the three-night Escape to Etosha Adventure and more.