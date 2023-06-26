July Update: Where in the World Are the Celebrity Cruises Ships?

With the summer season now underway, the Celebrity Cruises fleet is mostly concentrated in Europe and Alaska.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itinerary of every vessel of the premium brand as of July 7, 2023:

Celebrity Beyond

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,260 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Celebrity Beyond is currently cruising in the Eastern Mediterranean. Spending the summer in the region, the 2022-built vessel offers a series of ten- and 11-night cruises to Italy, Greece, Croatia, Turkey and more.

Celebrity Apex

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Location: Northern Europe

Sailing from Rotterdam and Amsterdam, the Celebrity Apex is offering cruises to different parts of Northern Europe. The ship’s program features itineraries to the Baltic, the British Islands, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland and more.

Celebrity Edge

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Celebrity Edge continues to offer week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Extending through October, the deployment includes departures from Barcelona and Civitavecchia and features itineraries to ports in Italy, France, Spain and more.

Celebrity Reflection

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,030 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Also part of Celebrity’s seven-ship summer program in Europe, the Celebrity Reflection is currently cruising in the Eastern Mediterranean. Sailing from Barcelona and Civitavecchia, the 2012-built ship offers itineraries to the Italian Riviera, France, Malta, the Greek Islands and more.

Celebrity Silhouette

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 2,886 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Celebrity Silhouette is serving the British market with a series of cruises departing from the port of Southampton. Extending through late October, the UK-based program includes a series of four- to 13-night itineraries that sail to different destinations, such as the Baltic, Western Europe, Iceland and more.

Celebrity Eclipse

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Location: Alaska

The Celebrity Eclipse is presently sailing in Alaska as part of Celebrity’s three-ship summer program in the region. Based out of Vancouver, the 2010-built ship is offering week-long cruises to Juneau, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point that also feature scenic cruising at the Hubbard Glacier.

Celebrity Equinox

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Continuing its year-round deployment in the Caribbean, the Celebrity Equinox is offering six- and eight-night cruises in the region. This week, the 2009-built ship is cruising in the Western Caribbean as part of a six-night voyage that features visits to Cozumel, George Town and Bimini.

Celebrity Solstice

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Location: Alaska

The Celebrity Solstice is spending the summer in Alaska. Departing from Seattle, the ship offers seven-night itineraries that also sail to Canada and include visits to Ketchikan, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Juneau and Victoria.

Celebrity Constellation

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Constellation is yet another Celebrity Cruises vessel in the Mediterranean for the summer. The Millennium-Class ship is cruising between Ravenna and Piraeus as part of a series of itineraries to Greece, Italy, Turkey, Croatia and Montenegro.

Celebrity Summit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

Based on the U.S. East Coast, the Celebrity Summit is currently offering a series of itineraries departing from the New York City area. Through late July, the vessel sails seven- to ten-night cruises that feature visits to Bermuda, Canada & New England and more.

Celebrity Infinity

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

After kicking off its year-round European schedule earlier this year, the Celebrity Infinity is currently cruising in the Eastern Mediterranean. In July, the vessel’s program includes seven-night cruises to Italy, Greece, Turkey and Croatia.

Celebrity Millennium

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Alaska

Completing Celebrity’s lineup in Alaska, the Millennium is presently offering a series of open-jaw itineraries in the region. Sailing between Canada’s Vancouver and Alaska’s Seward, the one-way cruises feature visits to several popular ports, such as Skagway, Juneau and Icy Strait Point.

Celebrity Flora

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 100 guests

Location: The Galapagos

The Celebrity Flora continues to sail a year-round schedule of exploration cruises in Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands. Purpose-built to sail in the region, the 100-guest vessel sails out of Baltra for seven-night itineraries that visit some of the archipelago’s most important islands.

Celebrity Xpedition

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 100 guests

Location: The Galapagos

Part of Celebrity’s offering in the Galapagos as well, the Xpedition is sailing a series of expeditions departing from Baltra. The vessel’s seven-night itineraries include to several islands in the Ecuadorian archipelago, such as Punta Vicente Roca, Daphne Island, Urvina Bay and more.

Celebrity Xploration

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 16 guests

Location: The Galapagos

Also sailing from Baltra, the Xploration completes Celebrity’s fleet in the Galapagos. A 16-guest catamaran, the vessel offers seven-night expeditions to Puerto Ayora, North Seymour, Gardner Bay and more.