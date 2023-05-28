Celebrity Cruises Summer 2023 Deployment Breakdown

With a 14-ship fleet, Celebrity Cruises is set for a summer of cruising in Europe and North America, with seven vessels in Alaska, three in Alaska, plus a presence in Caribbean and the Galapagos.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment for the 2023 summer. Here’s the breakdown:

Europe

Celebrity Beyond

Capacity: 3,260 guests

Built: 2022

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: Nine to 12 nights

Itineraries: Cruises to Eastern Mediterranean featuring Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, the Greek Islands and more

Sailing Season: May 7 to October 20

Celebrity Apex

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Built: 2020

Homeports: Amsterdam and Rotterdam (Netherlands), in addition to Piraeus (Greece) and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Northern Europe – featuring the Norwegian Fjords, the British Islands, Scandinavia, Ireland and Iceland – followed by a short season in the Mediterranean with ten-night cruises visiting Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Greece, Italy, France and more

Sailing Season: May 7 to October 26

Celebrity Edge

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting different ports in Spain, France and Italy

Sailing Season: May 1 to October 7

Celebrity Reflection

Capacity: 3,030 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: Seven to ten nights

Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean sailing to the Greek Islands, the Italian and the French Rivieras, Spain, Malta and more

Sailing Season: May 6 to October 9

Celebrity Silhouette

Capacity: 2,886 guests

Built: 2011

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: Four to 13 nights

Itineraries: UK-based cruises to different destinations in Western and Northern Europe, the Canaries, the Mediterranean, Iceland and others

Sailing Season: May 3 to October 11

Celebrity Constellation

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Built: 2002

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Piraeus (Greece), Civitavecchia and Ravenna (Italy)

Length: Seven to 13 nights

Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean featuring the Greek Islands, Turkey, Croatia and more

Sailing Season: May 2 to October 30

Celebrity Infinity

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal), Piraeus (Greece) and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Mediterranean and Atlantic visiting Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, Greece, the Canary Islands and more

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on April 26

Alaska

Celebrity Eclipse

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Built: 2010

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to Alaska visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and the Hubbard Glacier

Sailing Season: May 21 to September 17

Celebrity Solstice

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Built: 2008

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to Alaska and Canada visiting Skagway, Juneau, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan and Victoria

Sailing Season: May 12 to September 15

Celebrity Millennium

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: Seward (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: One-way cruises sailing between Seward and Vancouver featuring visits to the Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan

Sailing Season: May 12 to September 8

Caribbean

Celebrity Equinox

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Built: 2009

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Six to ten nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean featuring visits to Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Grand Cayman, Mexico and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

U.S. East Coast

Celebrity Summit

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Cape Liberty and Boston (United States)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Seven- to nine-night cruises to Bermuda and Charleston, in addition to longer itineraries to Canada & New England, Greenland and Iceland

Sailing Season: May 6 to October 13

Galapagos

Celebrity Flora

Capacity: 100 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long expeditions to the Galapagos Islands visiting Daphne Island, Elizabeth Bay, Puerto Egas, Caleta Tagus and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Celebrity Xploration

Capacity: 16 guests

Built: 2007

Homeports: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long expeditions to the Galapagos Islands visiting Mosquera Island, Dragon Hill, Cerro Brujo, Kicker Rock and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Celebrity Xpedition

Capacity: 100 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long expeditions to the Galapagos Islands visiting North Seymour, Santa Fe Island, Bahia Post Office, Puerto Ayora and more

Sailing Season: Year-round