Celebrity Cruises Summer 2023 Deployment Breakdown

With a 14-ship fleet, Celebrity Cruises is set for a summer of cruising in Europe and North America, with seven vessels in Alaska, three in Alaska, plus a presence in Caribbean and the Galapagos.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment for the 2023 summer. Here’s the breakdown:
Europe
Celebrity Beyond
Capacity: 3,260 guests
Built: 2022
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: Nine to 12 nights
Itineraries: Cruises to Eastern Mediterranean featuring Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, the Greek Islands and more
Sailing Season: May 7 to October 20
Celebrity Apex
Capacity: 2,900 guests
Built: 2020
Homeports: Amsterdam and Rotterdam (Netherlands), in addition to Piraeus (Greece) and Barcelona (Spain)
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Northern Europe – featuring the Norwegian Fjords, the British Islands, Scandinavia, Ireland and Iceland – followed by a short season in the Mediterranean with ten-night cruises visiting Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Greece, Italy, France and more
Sailing Season: May 7 to October 26
Celebrity Edge
Capacity: 2,900 guests
Built: 2018
Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain)
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting different ports in Spain, France and Italy
Sailing Season: May 1 to October 7
Celebrity Reflection
Capacity: 3,030 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain)
Length: Seven to ten nights
Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean sailing to the Greek Islands, the Italian and the French Rivieras, Spain, Malta and more
Sailing Season: May 6 to October 9
Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity: 2,886 guests
Built: 2011
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Length: Four to 13 nights
Itineraries: UK-based cruises to different destinations in Western and Northern Europe, the Canaries, the Mediterranean, Iceland and others
Sailing Season: May 3 to October 11
Celebrity Constellation
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Built: 2002
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Piraeus (Greece), Civitavecchia and Ravenna (Italy)
Length: Seven to 13 nights
Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean featuring the Greek Islands, Turkey, Croatia and more
Sailing Season: May 2 to October 30
Celebrity Infinity
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal), Piraeus (Greece) and Barcelona (Spain)
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Mediterranean and Atlantic visiting Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, Greece, the Canary Islands and more
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on April 26
Alaska
Celebrity Eclipse
Capacity: 2,850 guests
Built: 2010
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to Alaska visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and the Hubbard Glacier
Sailing Season: May 21 to September 17
Celebrity Solstice
Capacity: 2,850 guests
Built: 2008
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to Alaska and Canada visiting Skagway, Juneau, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan and Victoria
Sailing Season: May 12 to September 15
Celebrity Millennium
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: Seward (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: One-way cruises sailing between Seward and Vancouver featuring visits to the Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan
Sailing Season: May 12 to September 8
Caribbean
Celebrity Equinox
Capacity: 2,850 guests
Built: 2009
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Six to ten nights
Itineraries: Bahamas, Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean featuring visits to Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Grand Cayman, Mexico and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
U.S. East Coast
Celebrity Summit
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Cape Liberty and Boston (United States)
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Seven- to nine-night cruises to Bermuda and Charleston, in addition to longer itineraries to Canada & New England, Greenland and Iceland
Sailing Season: May 6 to October 13
Galapagos
Celebrity Flora
Capacity: 100 guests
Built: 2019
Homeports: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long expeditions to the Galapagos Islands visiting Daphne Island, Elizabeth Bay, Puerto Egas, Caleta Tagus and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Celebrity Xploration
Capacity: 16 guests
Built: 2007
Homeports: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long expeditions to the Galapagos Islands visiting Mosquera Island, Dragon Hill, Cerro Brujo, Kicker Rock and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Celebrity Xpedition
Capacity: 100 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long expeditions to the Galapagos Islands visiting North Seymour, Santa Fe Island, Bahia Post Office, Puerto Ayora and more
Sailing Season: Year-round