Explora Journeys Cancels Inaugural Cruise

Initially scheduled to set sail from the United Kingdom on July 17, 2023, the inaugural cruise of the new Explora I has been cancelled.

According to a statement issued by Explora Journeys, the decision was made along with the Fincantieri shipyard, and follows an update to the vessel’s delivery schedule.

“While the ship is fully ready and our team of hosts is eagerly awaiting to welcome the very first guests, our shipbuilders have identified a critical issue that must receive immediate attention,” the MSC Group luxury brand said in a letter sent to booked guests.

“Certain materials from a third-party supplier do not meet the required certifications and we therefore could not take delivery of the ship as planned on July 6, 2023,” Explora added.

“We are working together with Fincantieri on resolving the situation to ensure that Explora I will meet the highest standards, as the safety and security of our guests and hosts is, of course, of utmost importance to us,” the company said, noting that the additional work will require “a couple more weeks.”

As a result, the delivery of the vessel has been pushed back to July 24, 2023, Explora added.

The inaugural cruise, meanwhile, is now scheduled to take place on August 1, 2023.

On the day, the 922-guest vessel is set to sail from Copenhagen, on a 14-night cruise to Iceland, Scotland and Denmark.

Passengers affected by the cancellation of the former inaugural cruise will receive a full refund of the fare paid, in addition to a future cruise credit equivalent to 30% value of the original booking.

The credit has validity for 12 months from the issue date, Explora said, and can be used on any open future sailing.

Guests who already had made travel arrangements for the cruise are also asked to contact the Explora Experience Centre to discuss alternative arrangements or refunds of directly related costs, the company added.