Explora I Delivery Pushed Back

The Explora I’s Thursday July 6 delivery has been pushed back, according to a source at the Cruise Division of MSC Group.

Supply chain issues have forced the delay of the delivery of Explora Journey’s first newbuild luxury ship from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri; the ship is the first in a series of six ultra-luxury newbuilds for MSC Group.

“Undertaking the construction of a prototype luxury vessel is an incredibly ambitious endeavor that depends on a multitude of suppliers and subcontractors located throughout the world. It is not unusual for these complex supply chains to encounter unforeseen and even last-minute holdups,” the source said.

Final fittings are said to be taking longer than wished for, with the company wanting to get the vessel right and perfect for its maiden voyage. The company is expected to release an updated launch timeline shortly.