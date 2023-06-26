Costa Cruises Starts Taiwan Deployment

The Costa Serena officially started its chartered deployment in Taiwan earlier this month.

Marking Costa Cruises’ return to the market, the vessel sailed from Keelung on July 1, kicking off a series of four- to seven-day cruises to Japan and South Korea.

The first itinerary sailed for three nights and included visits to Fukuoka and Jeju before returning to Keelung.

Extending through October, the Taiwan program includes a total of 27 departures, which are being operated in cooperation with Costa’s local travel partners.

In addition to Keelung, Kaohsiung is also serving as a homeport for the ship, with roundtrip sailings scheduled for September and October.

Other ports of call set to be visited during the operation include Japan’s Otaru, Muroran, Hakodate, Aomori, Sasebo, Nagasaki, Yatsushiro, Kagoshima and Naha.

After over three years in operational pause, the Costa Serena resumed service in late May, kicking off a series of domestic programs in Southeast Asia and the Far East.

Before arriving in Taiwan, the Italian ship offered itineraries departing from Thailand and South Korea.

The Costa Serena is also set to mark Costa Cruises’ return to India later this year, with a series of cruises departing from Mumbai.

As the largest cruise ship to ever sail from the country, the 3,000-guest vessel will serve the local market between November 2023 and January 2024.

Operated in partnership with an Indian travel operator, the program includes a total of 23 cruises to Goa, Cochin, the Lakshadweep Islands and more.

Originally launched in 2007, the Costa Serena has been dedicated to China and other Asian markets since 2015.

Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 112,000-ton vessel is dubbed “The Ship of the Gods” and features an interior design inspired by ancient Roman and Greek mythology.

Among its public areas and facilities is one of the largest wellness centers at sea, in addition to three lido decks, several restaurants and more.