Caribbean Princess Sets Sail on Repositioning Cruise to Canada/New England

After completing a series of summer cruises in the Caribbean, the Caribbean Princess is starting a repositioning voyage to Canada & New England today.

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the Princess Cruises vessel is scheduled to offer a 13-night itinerary to Quebec City, in Canada. The one-way cruise includes five different ports of call in the United States, such as New York City and Newport.

The itinerary also features a stop in Norfolk, Boston and Bar Harbor, in addition to three destinations in Canada: Halifax, Saint John and Sydney.

Upon arriving in Quebec, the Caribbean Princess is set to start a local program that will feature a total of seven departures. E

xtending through late October, the schedule comprises a series of open-jaw cruises that connect the U.S. East Coast with Canada’s St. Lawrence Seaway.

The ten-night itineraries sail between Quebec City and New York City and include visits to different ports in the region, such as Charlottetown, Saguenay and Portland.

The program also features a unique 16-night cruise to Greenland and Canada in mid-August. Sailing roundtrip from New York, the longer cruise includes visits to Nuuk, Nanortalik, Qaqortoq, Halifax, Sydney and St. Johns.

After completing its schedule in the region, the Caribbean Princess is scheduled to return to the Caribbean for the 2023-24 winter.

During the entire season, the 2004-built vessel is set to offer a series of five-to 11-night cruises that sail to the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

Most of the itineraries also feature a visit to Princess Cays, Princess Cruises’ private destination in the Bahamas.

In 2024, the vessel is scheduled to return to Europe for a summer program sailing to the Baltic Sea, Iceland, the British Islands and more.

With a design based on the 1998-built Grand Princess, the Caribbean Princess was built at the Fincantieri shipyard, in Italy.

Extensively refurbished over the years, the 3,100-guest vessel offers most of Princess Cruises’ signature features, including a piazza-style atrium, the adults-only The Sanctuary, the Crown Grill Steakhouse and more.