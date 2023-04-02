Princess Cruises Details 2024 European Season

Princess Cruises has revealed more details on its 2024 European cruise season, including sailings onboard its newest ship, the Sun Princess, which launches in February 2024.
The cruise line’s 2024 season features 162 departures on 85 unique itineraries with more than 130 destinations in 34 countries.
Highlights of the 2024 Europe season include:
- The Sun Princess: The ship will embark on its inaugural season of 10-day Grand Mediterranean and Western Grand Mediterranean sailings from Barcelona or Rome (Civitavecchia). The Sun Princess will also offer seven-day Mediterranean cruises departing from either Rome, Barcelona or Athens.
- The Island Princess: The ship will sail 10-day voyages throughout the Mediterranean as well as 10-day Mediterranean and Israel cruises are available, featuring the Holy Land.
- The Regal Princess will cruise the British Isles featuring Belfast, Liverpool, Portland or the Orkney Islands.
- The Sky Princess will return to its homeport in London (Southampton), sailing on a number of voyages from five to 31 days, featuring Iceland andNorway, the Canary Islands and a 31-day adventure to Canada and New England.
- The Caribbean Princess will sail throughout Northern Europe in 2024 including the Search for Northern Lights Voyage as well as a 16-day Iceland and Greenland itinerary.
- The Caribbean Princess and Sky Princess will sail 14- or 16-day Land of the Midnight Sun and Summer Solstice voyages.