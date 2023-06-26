Bids for Vantage Travel Due By August 3

Interested parties must submit competing offers for the assets of bankrupt Vantage Travel Services by 4:00 p.m. Eastern on August 3, 2023, according to a court filing.

United Travel remains the sole bidder, putting up $1 million and DIP (debtor-in-possession) financing for Vantage’s customer list and other assets.

Aurora Expeditions has cited interest, but has yet to make anything official, while another interested party, which was unnamed, was also presented at an early July court hearing.

Additional bids should lead to an auction, which could take place on August 9, according to the court filings.