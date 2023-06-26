Aurora Expeditions CEO: ‘We Are Interested’ in Vantage Offer

Aurora Expeditions CEO Michael Heath has confirmed the company’s interest in acquiring some of the assets of bankrupt tour operator Vantage Travel Services.

“We are aware U.S. company, Vantage Travel has gone into Chapter 11 and ceased operating,” said Aurora Expeditions CEO Michael Heath. “This is always a difficult and distressing situation for any company and we empathize with the staff and passengers affected by the situation.

“In effect, offers are being sought for the brand name, the company customer list and the website,” continued Heath, in a statement sent to Cruise Industry News. “Aurora Expeditions has expressed an interest in the process and should the opportunity arise and the terms reasonable, we are interested in submitting an offer.”

The company also express interested in submitting an offer during Wednesday’s bankruptcy hearing in a court in Boston.

Aurora Expeditions operates year-round in the expedition cruise market with two new ships, which are also on charter from SunStone Ships and are sisters to both Vantage’s ocean-going ships.

The Australian-based company has targeted North America as a key growth market, according to the 2023 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News.