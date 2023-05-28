Ocean Albatros Sets Sail on Maiden Cruise

The new Ocean Albatros is entering service for Albatros Expeditions today.

After being delivered in late April, the vessel is setting sail on its first expedition cruise to the Arctic.

Departing from Longyearbyen, the eight-day journey explores Norway’s Svalbard Archipelago with an exact itinerary dependent on weather and ice conditions.

While the plan includes visits to several sites across the west coast of Svalbard, the expedition also has a goal of sailing as close as possible to the pack ice north of the archipelago.

The region is known as “the polar bear’s favorite summer residence,” Albatros said, and is also rich in birdlife.

Following its inaugural cruise, the Ocean Albatros continues to explore the Arctic through late September.

In addition to the Svalbard Archipelago, the ship is also set to explore Jan Mayen, Greenland and the North Atlantic.

The ship is then set to reposition to Antarctica, joining its fleet mate Ocean Victory for a maiden season in the region.

Starting on October 30, the 186-guest vessel offers a series of expeditions departing from Ushuaia that include visits to South Georgia, the Antarctica Peninsula, the South Shetland Islands, the Weddell Sea, the Falkland Islands and more.

Built for SunStone Shops in China, the Ocean Albatros operates for Albatros Cruises under a long-term charter agreement.

Replacing the 1985-built Ocean Atlantic, the modern expedition vessel is set to sail for the brand on a year-round basis, offering programs both in the Arctic and Antarctica.

Purpose-built to sail in polar and remote regions, the Ocean Albatros is equipped with different technologies, including an ice-resistant hull and the X-Bow.

The feature was created in partnership with Ulstein and allows the ship to sail more efficiently and stability.

The Ocean Albatros also offers 94 sea-facing staterooms, in addition to two restaurants, numerous bars, lecture lounges, jacuzzies, a sauna and more.