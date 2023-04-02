SunStone Delivers Ocean Albatros

SunStone has delivered its sixth Infinity class vessel, the Ocean Albatros, which will now go on year-round charter to Albatros Expeditions.

Final documents were signed on Thursday, April 20, completing delivery of the vessel from the CMHI Shipyard in Haimen, China, to the SunStone companies.

Six Infinity Class new builds have now been delivered: the Greg Mortimer, the Ocean Explorer, the Ocean Victory, the Sylvia Earle, the Ocean Odyssey, and now the Ocean Albatros.

The seventh and final Infinity Class vessel will be delivered in 2025.

All vessels ordered have long-term charter agreements in place.