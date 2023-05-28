No Injuries from Engine Room Fire on Wilderness Discoverer

UnCruise Adventures today confirmed a fire incident,contained to the engine room on the Wilderness Discoverer vessel while in Glacier Bay National Park.

The incident occurred at 7:23 a.m. Alaska time, June 5, while seventy-eight passengers and crew were onboard. Passengers and crew were rescued by the Sapphire Princess.

“We are relieved to confirm that there have been no injuries resulting from the fire. Our highly trained crew promptly extinguished the fire using established emergency protocols, and CO2 was successfully deployed for everyone’s safety,” said company Owner & CEO, Captain Dan Blanchard.

“In adherence to our commitment to environmental responsibility, we have conducted thorough assessments, and we are pleased to report that there are currently no discernible environmental impacts within the affected area. Local and federal authorities have been promptly notified, and we are working closely with them to ensure a coordinated response in the area,” the company said in a statement.

To facilitate the seamless transfer of passengers, additional vessels from the area immediately assisted with disembarking 51 passengers and 17 crew from the Wilderness Discoverer, with ten crew remaining onboard.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of all affected guests during this transition. Every effort is being made to minimize any inconvenience caused by the incident. The cruise line will be providing full refunds to all passengers affected by the incident and providing hotels and flights home for those affected. Our commitment to our guests’ satisfaction remains unwavering, and our crew is working with guests and authorities to ensure expedited care,” the company said. “The cause of the engine room fire is yet to be determined and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause. We will actively cooperate with the authorities and conduct a thorough assessment.”