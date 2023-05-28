Sapphire Princess Rescues Passengers and Crew from Expedition Ship in Glacier Bay

At approximately 9 am ship’s time on Monday morning, while en route to Glacier Bay, Alaska, the Sapphire Princess was called upon by the US Coast Guard to assist the Wilderness Discoverer, which was in the vicinity and disabled following an engine room fire.

The Sapphire Princess dispatched a water shuttle to transfer all 51 of the passengers and 16 crew from the Wilderness Discoverer to the Princess ship.

“We are pleased to report there are no injuries and that our crew aboard Sapphire Princess are feeding and taking great care of these passengers,” the company said.

Princess Cruises continues to work with the US Coast Guard and local authorities to support these passengers in their forward travel.

“We are proud to have been able to render assistance and would like to take this opportunity to thank the crew of Sapphire Princess led by our Captain Todd McBain as well as our colleagues with the U.S. Coast Guard on this positive outcome,” Princess added in a statement.

The Sapphire Princess is sailing on a 7-day Voyage of the Glaciers Alaska itinerary that departed from Vancouver on May 31.