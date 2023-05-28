New Ship Emerald Sakara to Debut in August

Emerald Cruises is getting ready to introduce a second yacht to its ocean-going fleet.

Currently under final stages of construction at the Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam, the Emerald Sakara is scheduled to enter service on August 5, 2023.

A sister to the Emerald Azzurra, which debuted in early 2022, the 100-guest newbuild will expand the company’s presence in the Eastern Mediterranean during its inaugural season.

The maiden program includes a series of itineraries in the region, which covers the Ionian Sea, the Greek Islands, the Croatian Coast, the Adriatic, Italy, Turkey and more.

The first sailing cruises from Piraeus to Civitavecchia and features visits to nine different destinations in Greece and Italy.

In addition to stops in Capri, Sorrento, Amalfi, Giardini Naxos, Cephalonia and Delphi, the itinerary also features a transit of the unique Corinth Canal.

Continuing its inaugural program, the Emerald Sakara also sails in the Western Mediterranean before repositioning to the Caribbean in November.

During the 2023-24 winter, the ship is scheduled to offer different itineraries to Southern and Eastern Caribbean departing from Puerto Rico and Antigua.

Designed to offer a luxury product while cruising in warm waters, the Emerald Sakara offers a series of facilities to its guests, such as a retractable marina platform for water sports, ocean swimming, snorkeling and more.

The 10,000-ton vessel also features modern suites and staterooms, Emerald said, 88 percent of which have private balconies.

With capacity to just 100 guests and a crew of 76, the vessel “an abundance of space throughout all its areas,” the company noted.

Other features of the Sakara include a wellness center with infrared sauna and gym, a selection of dining venues, as well as pool deck and several bars and lounges.