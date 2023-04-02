Emerald Cruises Celebrates Float Out of Emerald Sakara

Emerald Cruises, Emerald Sakara celebrated the float out of its new ship, the Emerald Sakara, on Tuesday, April 25, according to a statement.

“Karen and I have overseen the development and construction of Emerald Sakara and having visited the shipyard recently can say the yacht certainly exceeds our expectations,” said Glen Moroney, chairman and founder of The Scenic Group, Emerald Cruises’ parent company.

“Being able to add to the Emerald Cruises fleet so swiftly is a sign of the positive reception our new yachts have received from guests and our travel partners. Emerald Sakara opens up a whole world of new destinations that are sure to spark even greater demand.”

Built at the Halong Shipbuilding Company in Vietnam, the Emerald Sakara is undergoing final interior work ahead of its eight-day Ionian Sea Adventure from Athens to Rome voyage, departing on August 5, 2023.

Following its debut, the Emerald Sakara will begin its European summer season exploring the coastal waters of Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Adriatic before moving to the Caribbean and Central America for the winter. The ship will set sail on its first Caribbean sailing on November 17, 2023.

The Emerald Sakara features 50 suites and staterooms and accommodates a maximum of 100 guests. The ship is equipped with a wellness center with a spa, gym and infrared sauna, Sky Bar, infinity pool and relaxing public areas.

“The Emerald Cruises luxury yacht experience is truly unique, with just 50 cabins on each vessel. There are literally only a handful of suites remaining for the 2023 Mediterranean season and 2024 is selling fast. With Super Earlybird savings from $3,700 per couple, now is the time to book your clients to avoid disappointment,” said Angus Crichton, director of sales marketing and product for Emerald Cruises.