Miami Port Reopens to Cruise Traffic

PortMiami reopened on Sunday afternoon at roughly 2:30 p.m. local time to vessel traffic, as crews had successfully recovered a sunken vessel and removed the obstruction in the port’s north channel, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The incident took place early Sunday morning, with boats colliding as a 30-foot boat and a Fisher Island ferry came together, claiming the life of one.

That led to a complete port closure, and stranded three cruise ships and around 15,000 guests, as the Carnival Celebration, Norwegian Escape and MSC Seascape were all due to dock early Sunday morning.

With the port reopen, the Escape, Seascape and Celebration are now all due to dock for what will be delayed turnaround calls.

Norwegian was said to be running free shuttle busses into Miami, while all three cruise lines were said to be holding luggage. Carnival passengers received a $20 onboard credit, according to social media post by Brand Ambassador John Heald.

The Escape will sail a seven-night Caribbean itinerary, with calls into Great Stirrup Cay, St. Thomas, Tortola ad Puerto Plata.

The MSC Seascape is also set for a week-long cruise, with calls into Puerto Plata, San Juan, Nassau and Ocean Cay.

Carnival’s Celebration will make it a trio of week-long sailings from Miami, with a sea day tomorrow followed by calls in Amber Cove, San Juan and Philipsburg.