Port of Miami Closed, 3 Cruise Ships, 15,000 Passengers Waiting

The Port of Miami was closed on Sunday morning due to a Florida Fish and Wildlife investigation from an overnight accident that saw a death after a 30-foot boat and a Fisher Island ferry collided at 3:40 a.m.

With the port closed, it left three cruise ships and an estimated 15,000 passengers in limbo, as the Norwegian Escape, Carnival Celebration and MSC Seascape were all scheduled for Sunday turnaround calls, with guests disembarking and new guests set to board.

The Escape was wrapping up a week-long roundtrip Miami cruise that featured two sea days and calls in the Dominican Republic, St. Thomas and Tortola.

The Carnival Celebration was on an eight-night Southern Caribbean cruise that featured calls in Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao in addition to four sea days.

Guests on the MSC Seascape are completing a week-long voyage with calls into Ocean Cay, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Cozumel.