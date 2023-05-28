June Update: Disney Fleet Locations and Itineraries

Disney Cruise Line’s five-ship fleet is spread out for the summer in the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itineraries of the company’s ships as of June 23, 2023:

Disney Wish

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Bahamas

Currently the newest vessel in the Disney fleet, the Wish is offering short cruises to the Bahamas. Based in Port Canaveral on a year-round basis, the ship sails a series of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and Castaway Cay.

Disney Fantasy

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Also sailing from Port Canaveral, the Disney Fantasy is offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. All of the ship’s itineraries feature a visit to Castaway Cay, in addition to popular destinations in both the Western and the Eastern Caribbean.

Disney Dream

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Mediterranean

Cruising in Europe for the first time, the Disney Dream is offering a series of itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean. Departing from Civitavecchia, the port for Rome, the ship visits the Greek Isles and other destinations in Italy.

Disney Wonder

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Location: Alaska

The Disney Wonder is spending the summer in Alaska and Canada. Based in Vancouver, the ship is offering a series of seven-night cruises to the region that include visits to Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point and more.

Disney Magic

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Location: Bahamas

The Disney Magic returned to Miami earlier this month for a series of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. The four- and five-night itineraries feature visits to different ports in the region, including Castaway Cay, Nassau, George Town and Cozumel.