Here Are the Five New Cruise Ships Entering Service for the 2023 Summer

Of the 19 newbuilds scheduled to enter service this year, five are debuting for the upcoming cruise summer season. With large contemporary ships and also small expedition ships, the lineup includes ships for five different brands.

Here’s the complete list:

MSC Euribia

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (France)

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Tonnage: 177,000

Maiden Cruise: June 8

Debut Region: Northern Europe

After being delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in late May, the MSC Euribia recently kicked off its inaugural season in Northern Europe.

Closing out MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia Class, the LNG-powered cruise ship is set to offer a series of week-long cruises to the Norwegian Fjords through the end of the summer. Departing from Germany and Denmark, the itineraries feature visits to different destinations, such as Maloy and Alesund.

Explora I

Cruise Line: Explora Journeys

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Capacity: 922 guests

Tonnage: 64,000

Maiden Cruise: July 17

Debut Region: Northern Europe

Currently in the final stages of construction at the Fincantieri shipyard, the Explora I is set to enter service on July 17.

Marking the debut of Explora Journeys, the new luxury brand of the MSC Cruises Group, the upscale vessel will spend its inaugural season sailing in Northern Europe. The ship’s program in the region includes itineraries to Iceland, the Baltic, the Norwegian Fjords and the British Isles.

Norwegian Viva

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Tonnage: 140,000

Maiden Cruise: August 10

Debut Region: Mediterranean

Second in a series of six ships known as the Prima Class, the Norwegian Viva is scheduled to enter service for Norwegian Cruise Line on August 10.

Being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 3,215-guest ship will offer different itineraries in the Mediterranean during its maiden season. Before crossing the Atlantic in November, the Viva offers varied eight-, nine- and ten-night voyages in the region that feature visits to Italy, Spain, Greece, France and more.

Seabourn Pursuit

Cruise Line: Seabourn

Shipyard: T. Mariotti (Italy)

Capacity: 264 guests

Tonnage: 23,000

Maiden Cruise: August 12

Debut Region: Mediterranean

The Seabourn Pursuit is set to debut on August 12 as Seabourn’s second purpose-built expedition cruise ship.

Following the Seabourn Venture, which entered service in 2022, the 264-guest upscale vessel will offer a series of maiden itineraries in the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and the Caribbean before repositioning to Antarctica for the 2023-24 season.

Silver Nova

Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Shipyard: Meyer Werft (Germany)

Capacity: 728 guests

Tonnage: 54,700

Maiden Cruise: August 14

Debut Region: Mediterranean

Completing the lineup of new cruise ships entering service ahead of the 2023 summer, the Silver Nova is welcoming guests on August 14.

Debuting a new ship design for Silversea Cruises, the luxury vessel will offer varied itineraries in the Mediterranean during its entire maiden season. The inaugural program features a total of 21 journeys in the region, in addition to a transatlantic crossing and a grand voyage to South America.

Other ships that already entered service this year include: