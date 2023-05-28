Costa Restart Update: Entire Fleet Now in Service

After becoming one of the first cruise lines to welcome guests back in 2020, Costa Cruises now has its full fleet in service.

With the Costa Serena now sailing in in Asia, the company’s entire fleet is cruising again.

More than three years after entering its operational pause, the vessel welcomed guests back in mid-May, marking the return of all of Costa’s ten cruise ships.

Here’s a recap of the company’s restart, in addition to a summary of itineraries presently being offered by the fleet:

Costa Deliziosa

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Return Date: In service since June 26, 2021

Current Sailing Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Homeport: Venice/Marghera (Italy)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Greek Islands and Italy visiting Bari, Katakolon, Santorini and Mykonos

Costa Firenze

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Return Date: In service since February 18, 2022

Current Sailing Region: Northern Europe

Homeports: Kiel (Germany) and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Norwegian Fjords visiting different ports, such as Geiranger, Stavanger, Haugesund and more

Costa Toscana

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Return Date: In service since March 5, 2022

Current Sailing Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeports: Genoa and Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); Barcelona (Spain); and more

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean visiting six ports in Italy, Spain and France: Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples, Cagliari, Barcelona and Marseille

Costa Fascinosa

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Return Date: In service since May 1, 2022

Current Sailing Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Kiel (Germany)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Baltic, Western Europe and Norway, including visits to the North Cape and more

Costa Smeralda

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Return Date: In service since May 7, 2022

Current Sailing Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeports: Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean featuring visits to six ports in Italy, Spain and France: Savona, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Barcelona, Ibiza and Marseille

Costa Pacifica

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Return Date: In service since June 4, 2022

Current Sailing Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Homeports: Catania and Taranto (Italy)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean visiting Mykonos, Santorini, Valletta, Taranto and Catania

Costa Fortuna

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Return Date: In service since June 11, 2022

Current Sailing Region: Mediterranean

Homeports: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); Marseille (France); and more

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: Two-week cruises combining destinations in the Western Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and Madeira, including Malaga, St. Cruz de Tenerife, Puerto del Rosario and Funchal

Costa Favolosa

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Return Date: In service since October 7, 2022

Current Sailing Region: Northern Europe

Homeports: Bremerhaven (Germany) and Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Length: Ten to 21 nights

Itineraries: Longer cruises in Northern Europe visiting the British Islands, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland and Greenland

Costa Diadema

Capacity: 3,700 guests

Return Date: In service since April 7, 2023

Current Sailing Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeports: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and more

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean visiting ports in France, Spain and Italy, such as Marseille, Ajaccio, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Civitavecchia, Savona and more

Costa Serena

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Return Date: In service since May 14, 2023

Current Sailing Region: Asia

Homeports: Busan, Pohang and Sokcho (South Korea); Keelung and Kaohsiung (Taiwan)

Length: Four to Seven nights

Initial Itineraries: Different cruises to ports in Japan and South Korea, such as Otaru, Muroran, Hakodate, Aomori, Fukuoka, Sasebo, Nagasaki, Yatsushiro, Kagoshima, Naha, Ishigaki and Miyakojima