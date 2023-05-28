Costa Restart Update: Entire Fleet Now in Service

After becoming one of the first cruise lines to welcome guests back in 2020, Costa Cruises now has its full fleet in service.
With the Costa Serena now sailing in in Asia, the company’s entire fleet is cruising again.
More than three years after entering its operational pause, the vessel welcomed guests back in mid-May, marking the return of all of Costa’s ten cruise ships.
Here’s a recap of the company’s restart, in addition to a summary of itineraries presently being offered by the fleet:
Costa Deliziosa
Capacity: 2,260 guests
Return Date: In service since June 26, 2021
Current Sailing Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice/Marghera (Italy)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Greek Islands and Italy visiting Bari, Katakolon, Santorini and Mykonos
Costa Firenze
Capacity: 4,232 guests
Return Date: In service since February 18, 2022
Current Sailing Region: Northern Europe
Homeports: Kiel (Germany) and Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Norwegian Fjords visiting different ports, such as Geiranger, Stavanger, Haugesund and more
Costa Toscana
Capacity: 5,224 guests
Return Date: In service since March 5, 2022
Current Sailing Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeports: Genoa and Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); Barcelona (Spain); and more
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean visiting six ports in Italy, Spain and France: Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples, Cagliari, Barcelona and Marseille
Costa Fascinosa
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Return Date: In service since May 1, 2022
Current Sailing Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Kiel (Germany)
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Baltic, Western Europe and Norway, including visits to the North Cape and more
Costa Smeralda
Capacity: 5,224 guests
Return Date: In service since May 7, 2022
Current Sailing Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeports: Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean featuring visits to six ports in Italy, Spain and France: Savona, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Barcelona, Ibiza and Marseille
Costa Pacifica
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Return Date: In service since June 4, 2022
Current Sailing Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Homeports: Catania and Taranto (Italy)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean visiting Mykonos, Santorini, Valletta, Taranto and Catania
Costa Fortuna
Capacity: 2,720 guests
Return Date: In service since June 11, 2022
Current Sailing Region: Mediterranean
Homeports: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); Marseille (France); and more
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: Two-week cruises combining destinations in the Western Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and Madeira, including Malaga, St. Cruz de Tenerife, Puerto del Rosario and Funchal
Costa Favolosa
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Return Date: In service since October 7, 2022
Current Sailing Region: Northern Europe
Homeports: Bremerhaven (Germany) and Amsterdam (Netherlands)
Length: Ten to 21 nights
Itineraries: Longer cruises in Northern Europe visiting the British Islands, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland and Greenland
Costa Diadema
Capacity: 3,700 guests
Return Date: In service since April 7, 2023
Current Sailing Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeports: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and more
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean visiting ports in France, Spain and Italy, such as Marseille, Ajaccio, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Civitavecchia, Savona and more
Costa Serena
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Return Date: In service since May 14, 2023
Current Sailing Region: Asia
Homeports: Busan, Pohang and Sokcho (South Korea); Keelung and Kaohsiung (Taiwan)
Length: Four to Seven nights
Initial Itineraries: Different cruises to ports in Japan and South Korea, such as Otaru, Muroran, Hakodate, Aomori, Fukuoka, Sasebo, Nagasaki, Yatsushiro, Kagoshima, Naha, Ishigaki and Miyakojima