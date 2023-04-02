Costa Diadema Welcomes Guests Back in the Mediterranean

After entering an operational pause in November, the Costa Diadema is resuming service for Costa Cruises today.

Welcoming guests back for a Canary Islands cruise, the ship 2014-built cruise ship is sailing from Barcelona on a 14-night itinerary that features visits to eight different ports in Spain, Portugal and France.

Among the ports of call are St. Cruz de Tenerife and Lanzarote, in the Canaries, and Funchal, in Madeira Island.

The Costa Diadema is also set to visit Lisbon, Cádiz, Valencia, Marseille and Savona before returning to Barcelona on April 22.

After additional 14-night cruises to the Canaries, the 3,700-guest vessel switches to a program of seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean.

Between May and October, the Diadema offers a series of itineraries to Spain, France and Italy that feature visits to Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, Ajaccio, Civitavecchia and Savona.

Upon completing its schedule in Europe, the ship is set to cross the Atlantic for a winter season serving the Brazilian market.

One of the largest ships in the Costa Cruises fleet, the Costa Diadema originally entered service in 2014.

Sharing similarities with Carnival Cruise Line’s Dream-Class vessels, it offers several features and amenities, including a pool deck with retractable glass roof and a 500-meter external promenade.

The Costa Diadema is also equipped with one of the biggest wellness centers at sea, the three-deck-high Samsara Spa.

When it debuted, the 132,500-ton ship introduced new specialty restaurants to the Costa fleet as well, with options that include a Teppanyaki venue, a full-service pizzeria, and a complete gelateria.

With designs by the hospitality architect Joe Farcus, the ship’s interiors and public areas explore the theme of royalty and were inspired by jewels, gems and other precious materials.

According to Costa, over 7,600 art pieces of 41 different artists are part of Diadema’s permanent art collection.